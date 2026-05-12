George Weston reports $106M first-quarter profit up from $83M year ago

TORONTO — George Weston Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with year ago, helped by strength across its businesses.

The company, which holds large stakes in Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, says it earned a profit available to common shareholders totalling $106 million or 27 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 28.

The result compared with a profit of $83 million or 21 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $14.64 billion, up from $14.05 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

On an adjusted basis, George Weston says it earned 91 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with a adjusted profit of 86 cents per share a year earlier.

Chair and chief executive Galen Weston says the company delivered another quarter of strong financial results, reflecting consistent performance across its businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WN, TSX:L, TSX:CHP.UN)

The Canadian Press