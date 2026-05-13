Corleone crime family returns in a new ‘Godfather’ novel for 2027 release by Random House

This book cover image released by Penguin Random House shows "The Godfather" by Mario Puzo. (Penguin Random House via AP)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2026 8:02 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2026 9:16 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Decades after the last “Godfather” movie and more than 10 years since the last “Godfather” novel, the story of the Corleone crime family has a new chapter, presented for the first time from a woman’s point of view.

Random House told The Associated Press that it had acquired a “Godfather” novel authorized by the estate of Mario Puzo and written by bestselling author Adriana Trigiani. “Connie” is scheduled for a fall 2027 release and will center on the Corleone family member played by Talia Shire, sister of director Francis Ford Coppola, in the three “Godfather” films.

“Connie” is the third “Godfather” book approved by the estate and the first written by a woman.

“’Connie’ is a novel about how a woman works to forge her own way in a world that’s already decided who she is, what she’s about, and how she should be treated,” Trigiani said in a statement Wednesday. “People underestimated Don Vito Corleone and Michael Corleone at their peril. The same will be true for Connie Corleone.”

Paramount Pictures, which produced the “Godfather” movies,” holds the film rights. Additional details were not immediately available.

Puzo, whose blockbuster 1969 novel “The Godfather,” provided the basis and title for the first film, died in 1999 and his estate has since battled with Paramount over who controls rights to the Corleone characters. In 2012, the movie studio sued to block publication of Ed Falco’s “The Family Corleone.” After the estate countersued, the two sides agreed to a settlement that allowed the estate to continue initiating book projects and awarded film rights to Paramount.

The final release of the original “Godfather” trilogy, “The Godfather Part III,” came out in 1990. The films all starred Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, Connie’s brother, with other actors appearing in at least one movie including Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall and Diane Keaton. The “Godfather” saga has earned more than $400 million worldwide and won nine Academy Awards, two of them to Puzo in the 1970s for best adapted screenplay.

Trigiani, a million-selling author who wrote of her own Italian roots in the novel “The Shoemaker’s Wife,” is also known for such favorites as “Lucia, Lucia” and “The Queen of the Big Time.” According to Random House, the Puzo estate “sought out” Trigiani after she published a Substack essay lamenting how little was known about the Corleone women.

“We had been looking for someone to retell the story from a new perspective,” Anthony Puzo, the author’s son and executor, said in a statement. “Adriana was knocked out when I told her that the character of Vito Corleone (played in the films by Brando and De Niro) was actually based on my grandmother. We talked about how the women ran both of our families, but behind the scenes. Adriana’s vision for Connie’s life blew us all away. I’m very pleased and excited to have her on board.”

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Maple Leafs fire head coach Craig Berube

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Craig Berube, the team announced on Wednesday. Berube, who won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, took over as Maple Leafs head coach in May...

breaking

12m ago

4 suspects wanted for allegedly stealing $500K worth of jewellery near CityPlace

Toronto police say four suspects are wanted for allegedly stealing over $500,000 worth of jewellery in Toronto's CityPlace area early Sunday morning. Authorities were called to reports of a robbery...

22m ago

Hamilton men charged after Peel police bust alleged counterfeit licence plate operation

Two Hamilton men are facing multiple charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) uncovered what investigators describe as a counterfeit licence plate operation linked to dozens of criminal investigations...

1h ago

Child in critical condition, mother in custody after Scarborough medical emergency

A young child is in the hospital after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, with Toronto police now leading the investigation and a woman, the child's mother,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Maple Leafs fire head coach Craig Berube

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Craig Berube, the team announced on Wednesday. Berube, who won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, took over as Maple Leafs head coach in May...

breaking

12m ago

4 suspects wanted for allegedly stealing $500K worth of jewellery near CityPlace

Toronto police say four suspects are wanted for allegedly stealing over $500,000 worth of jewellery in Toronto's CityPlace area early Sunday morning. Authorities were called to reports of a robbery...

22m ago

Hamilton men charged after Peel police bust alleged counterfeit licence plate operation

Two Hamilton men are facing multiple charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) uncovered what investigators describe as a counterfeit licence plate operation linked to dozens of criminal investigations...

1h ago

Child in critical condition, mother in custody after Scarborough medical emergency

A young child is in the hospital after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, with Toronto police now leading the investigation and a woman, the child's mother,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Child hospitalized, mother in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A young child is in the hospital after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, with Toronto police now leading the investigation and a woman, the child’s mother, in custody.

1h ago

2:21
Finally warming in time for the long weekend

The Greater Toronto Area is set to see an increase in temperatures for the Victoria Day long weekend. Natasha Ramsahai has more in her seven-day forecast.

15h ago

0:47
Dunkin' Donuts to make its return to Canada

Dunkin Donuts is set to make its return to Canada after the U.S. cafe chain struck a deal with Canadian restaurant operator Foodtastic.

21h ago

2:52
Another below seasonal week with showers

Frost advisories for Southern Ontario are expected to be short-lived as warmer temperatures are set creep in, alongside with some showers.

19h ago

4:52
TDSB 'misleading' impact of recent job cuts: Toronto Education Workers president

President of Toronto Education Workers/Local 440 John Weatherup says the TDSB is 'misleading' the number of staff that are being laid off and their impact to classrooms and students.

May 12, 2026 8:54 am EST EST

More Videos