France confines more than 1,700 on British cruise ship in Bordeaux after gastroenteritis outbreak

A barrier is set in front of the British cruise ship Ambition, as French authorities have ordered 1,700 passengers and crew to stay on board due to a gastrointestinal illness outbreak, in Bordeaux, southwestern France, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Caroline Blumberg) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2026 10:31 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2026 12:59 pm.

PARIS (AP) — Over 1,700 passengers and crew on a British cruise ship were ordered to remain on board after an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness, French authorities said Wednesday.

They dismissed any link to a deadly hantavirus outbreak on another vessel that has put European health authorities on alert.

The Ambition was midway through a 14-night cruise from Belfast and Liverpool that was due to take in ports in northern Spain and along France’s Atlantic coast.

It reached Bordeaux on Tuesday evening, according to the operator, Ambassador Cruise Line.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tracks outbreaks on voyages that call on U.S. and foreign ports, recorded 23 gastrointestinal outbreaks on cruise ships last year. Most were caused by norovirus, including a new strain.

Last week, a Caribbean Princess cruise ship reported a norovirus outbreak during a voyage with more than 3,100 passengers aboard, according to the U.S. health agency. More than 140 passengers and 15 crew members fell ill during the trip, which ended Monday, the CDC said.

The prefect of Nouvelle-Aquitaine region and Gironde department, Étienne Guyot, suspended disembarkation from the Ambition and restricted the vessel’s interactions with the port of Bordeaux.

He acted on the recommendation of the regional health agency, the Agence Régionale de Santé Nouvelle-Aquitaine, the joint statement said.

Up to 50 passengers showed symptoms consistent with acute digestive infection after the ship’s captain alerted French authorities on Tuesday evening, the statement said.

Those affected were treated by the ship’s doctor and isolated in their cabins.

A medical team was dispatched to the vessel, and samples are being analyzed at a Bordeaux hospital.

“There is no reason to establish a link between this outbreak aboard a cruise ship from Belfast and Liverpool and the hantavirus cases detected aboard the MV Hondius,” the joint statement said.

The hantavirus outbreak aboard the Hondius last month prompted a multicountry response and the hospitalization of passengers in Britain, France, Spain and the United States. Three passengers died and there have been nine confirmed cases, with another two suspected.

An update is expected later on Wednesday, once analysis results are available.

Ambassador Cruise Line said earlier Wednesday that a 92-year-old male passenger had died on Sunday, although he had not reported symptoms consistent with the illness, and that his cause of death was yet to be established by a coroner.

The company said 48 passengers and one crew member were displaying gastrointestinal symptoms as of late Wednesday morning.

Ambassador said its data showed cases had risen after passengers boarded in Liverpool on May 9. All shore excursions at Bordeaux had been canceled and affected passengers offered full refunds, the company said.

Ambassador Cruise Line, a British operator targeting passengers over 50, was founded in 2021.

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan Poet in Philadelphia contributed.

Thomas Adamson, The Associated Press





Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Scarborough child's death ruled as homicide, detectives to provide update

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a child after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, and a woman, the child's mother, is...

breaking

26m ago

Al Quds rally organizers suing Premier Doug Ford for defamatory statements

Premier Doug Ford is being sued by the Al Quds Committee for what they claim are defamatory statements he made in the lead-up to this year's event last month. The day before the March 14 event, the...

44m ago

Some TTC station staff are now wearing body cameras

As the TTC continues to prep for the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Toronto this summer, additional safety measures are being rolled out. The transit agency announced Wednesday that some station staff...

1h ago

Finch West LRT to close for 4 days over Victoria Day long weekend

Metrolinx plans to shut down the Finch West LRT for four days over the long weekend for what it calls system and performance upgrades. Line 6 is scheduled to be closed from 2:30 a.m. Friday until 4...

58m ago

Top Stories

Scarborough child's death ruled as homicide, detectives to provide update

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a child after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, and a woman, the child's mother, is...

breaking

26m ago

Al Quds rally organizers suing Premier Doug Ford for defamatory statements

Premier Doug Ford is being sued by the Al Quds Committee for what they claim are defamatory statements he made in the lead-up to this year's event last month. The day before the March 14 event, the...

44m ago

Some TTC station staff are now wearing body cameras

As the TTC continues to prep for the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Toronto this summer, additional safety measures are being rolled out. The transit agency announced Wednesday that some station staff...

1h ago

Finch West LRT to close for 4 days over Victoria Day long weekend

Metrolinx plans to shut down the Finch West LRT for four days over the long weekend for what it calls system and performance upgrades. Line 6 is scheduled to be closed from 2:30 a.m. Friday until 4...

58m ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Craig Berube

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Craig Berube, the team announced on Wednesday.

9m ago

0:58
Safety alert issued for off-leash dog that fatally attacked smaller dog

Toronto police officers say they’re trying to locate an off-leash dog that killed a smaller dog and injured its owner after an incident in the city’s west end Tuesday afternoon.

4h ago

1:15
Child hospitalized, mother in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A young child is in the hospital after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, with Toronto police now leading the investigation and a woman, the child’s mother, in custody.

4h ago

2:21
Finally warming in time for the long weekend

The Greater Toronto Area is set to see an increase in temperatures for the Victoria Day long weekend. Natasha Ramsahai has more in her seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:48
Final upgrades underway with 30 days to go before Toronto hosts FIFA World Cup match

With 30 days to go, Afua Baah gets an update on officials laying out the final upgrades they are working on before the World Cup arrives in Toronto.

19h ago

More Videos