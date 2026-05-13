Toronto distributing soccer-inspired condoms during World Cup to encourage all to ‘score safely’

Toronto is preparing to welcome hundreds of thousands of people from around the world as it hosts the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer and the City is encouraging residents and visitors alike to play responsibly by promoting sexual safety in a whimsical and cheeky way.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is handing out free condoms in World Cup-themed wrappers through its CondomTO program, backed by the tag line “Get ready to score safely.”

Six new designs play on soccer terminology, with captions like “what a finish” and “block those shots,” and imagery including peach and eggplant emojis playing soccer.

The campaign to promote safe sex aims to reduce stigma and connect people to sexual health resources and services.

This isn’t the first time TPH has used a large event as inspiration for condom wrappers. The first instance was in 2014 for World Pride in Toronto and continued through the 2015 Pan American and ParaPan American Games.

In 2016, TPH launched a contest to design Toronto-themed condom wrappers, and the winning designs included TTC and Canadian-inspired artwork and phrases like “ride responsibly” and “cover your lumber, Jack.”

TPH says Sexually Transmitted and Blood-Borne Infections (STBBIs) such as syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia are among the most reported communicable diseases and based on data from 2025, they were approximately 81 per cent of all reported diseases in the city.

The World Cup-themed condoms are available at numerous locations across the city, including the following TPH sexual health clinics, while supplies last:

Bloor West, 2340 Dundas Street West

Scarborough, 160 Borough Drive

Jane-St. Clair, 662 Jane Street

North York, 5110 Yonge Street