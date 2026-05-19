David Suzuki celebrates 90th birthday with benefit concert featuring Sarah McLachlan, Jane Fonda

David Suzuki speaks before presenting Sarah Harmer with the Humanitarian Award during the Juno Awards Gala in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted May 19, 2026 1:02 pm.

Last Updated May 19, 2026 1:26 pm.

David Suzuki is celebrating his 90th birthday with a star-studded Vancouver benefit concert that will be livestreamed across Canada.

Taking place Friday, the lineup includes Canadian musicians such as Sarah McLachlan, Bruce Cockburn, Chantal Kreviazuk, Tanya Tagaq, William Prince and Sam Roberts Band.

They’ll be joined by speakers including Jane Fonda, Al Gore, Rick Hansen and George Stroumboulopoulos.

The concert is presented by the David Suzuki Foundation, which says the event will honour Suzuki’s “lifelong dedication to the planet,” with proceeds supporting the organization’s ongoing work to protect nature, curb climate change and build more resilient communities.

Those who want to tune in are asked to register on the David Suzuki Foundation’s website.

Suzuki, who turned 90 in March, is considered one of Canada’s most recognizable environmental voices through television, radio and more than 55 books.

He co-founded the David Suzuki Foundation in 1990 alongside his wife, author and activist Tara Cullis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

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