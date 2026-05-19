More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes

Fire crews conduct a firing operation to control the Sandy Fire Monday, May 18, 2026, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2026 12:53 pm.

Last Updated May 19, 2026 1:39 pm.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — More than 17,000 people were under evacuation orders in Southern California on Tuesday as a wildfire threatened suburban homes.

The wind-driven Sandy Fire was reported Monday in the hills above Simi Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

By Tuesday morning, it had consumed more than two square miles (five square kilometers) of dry brush and destroyed at least one home, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The flames were initially pushed by gusts that topped 30 mph (48 kph), but firefighters were aided by calmer winds overnight, said department spokesperson Andrew Dowd.

“We’ve made a lot of progress against this fire with those improved weather conditions,” Dowd said. Crews hoped to make further progress before winds increased again, he said.

There was zero containment. The cause is under investigation.

Evacuation orders and warnings were still in place for several neighborhoods in Simi Valley, a city of more than 125,000 people.

Meanwhile, firefighters were battling a 23-square-mile (59-square-kilometer) blaze on Santa Rosa Island, off the Southern California coast. The fire destroyed a cabin and an equipment shed and forced the evacuation of 11 National Park Service employees.

Santa Rosa, a popular destination for camping and hiking, is home to island foxes, spotted skunks and elephant seals.

The Associated Press





Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Worker dead after falling off roof in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating an industrial accident that led to the death of a worker in Etobicoke on Tuesday. Officers responded to a call in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area around...

1h ago

Male dead after daylight stabbing in Mississauga; schools briefly placed in hold‑and‑secure

An investigation is underway after a male victim died following a stabbing in Mississauga early Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say. Officers were called around 12:23 p.m. to the area of Agnes...

updated

2m ago

Suspects in 20 residential break-ins were part of crime-tourism group from Chile, York police say

York Regional Police (YRP) say they've arrested four suspects who were allegedly part of an organized crime-tourism group responsible for 20 residential break-and-enters across York Region and parts of...

1h ago

Toronto police continue to search for missing teen girl, last seen in Earl Bales Park area

Toronto police are actively searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since late last week, as her parents issue a plea to the public for help. Investigators say 14-year-old Esther was last...

34m ago

Top Stories

Worker dead after falling off roof in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating an industrial accident that led to the death of a worker in Etobicoke on Tuesday. Officers responded to a call in the Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue area around...

1h ago

Male dead after daylight stabbing in Mississauga; schools briefly placed in hold‑and‑secure

An investigation is underway after a male victim died following a stabbing in Mississauga early Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say. Officers were called around 12:23 p.m. to the area of Agnes...

updated

2m ago

Suspects in 20 residential break-ins were part of crime-tourism group from Chile, York police say

York Regional Police (YRP) say they've arrested four suspects who were allegedly part of an organized crime-tourism group responsible for 20 residential break-and-enters across York Region and parts of...

1h ago

Toronto police continue to search for missing teen girl, last seen in Earl Bales Park area

Toronto police are actively searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since late last week, as her parents issue a plea to the public for help. Investigators say 14-year-old Esther was last...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

3:25
13 people charged after fireworks shot at people in Chinguacousy Park

Police in Peel Region say they charged 13 people after fireworks were shot into the crowd during a large gathering at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton on Victoria Day.

1h ago

0:34
TTC reaches one-year tentative agreement with unionized trade workers

After months of negotiating, the TTC reached a one-year tentative agreement with the union representing electrical workers ahead of the World Cup.

3h ago

2:15
Off-duty Toronto police officer charged with sexual assault in Spain

Three off-duty Toronto police officers are facing serious charges from Spainish authorities including sexual assault as reports allege the incident involved the assault of a sex worker in Barcelona.

5h ago

1:32
Last day of GTA heat event as temperatures expected to drop

Following a weekend of heat, the GTA is expected to experience a drop in temperatures and rain as the week progresses.

5h ago

2:28
Heat warning in place for GTA with storm risk

Dangerously hot temperatures are sweeping the Greater Toronto Area. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the long-range forecast.

20h ago

More Videos