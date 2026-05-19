Poll suggests many Canadians worry about sports betting turning into problem gambling

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests Canadians are worried about sports betting becoming a problem.

Seven in 10 people who responded to a recent poll by the Angus Reid Institute said they’re worried about an increase in problem gambling.

Just under half of those surveyed said they think the rise of online betting is a bad thing.

The survey also looked to find out who is gambling on sports and found the highest rate of participation among men under age 55.

Just under half of the respondents who were betting on sports said they had used a responsible gambling tool like a deposit limit or spend tracker.

The poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press