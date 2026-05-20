How to get to the FIFA World Cup soccer games in Toronto

Disgruntled commuters may sometimes refer to the TTC by the acrimonious acronym “Take The Car” but that definitely won’t apply when Toronto hosts six FIFA World Cup soccer matches at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field).

When the beautiful game invades the Big Smoke, one thing will be certain — driving will be the ugliest option for anyone heading to the pitch to catch the wildly-anticipated action at 170 Princes’ Blvd.

If the projected climb in congestion alone doesn’t convince you, maybe the lack of parking options will. According to the City of Toronto’s World Cup mobility plan, there will be no public parking available at Toronto Stadium, Exhibition Place or in surrounding neighbourhoods, including Liberty Village and Fort York, where local access restrictions will be in place.

In other words, it will be extremely difficult to drive to the games.

With that in mind, here’s your best options:

GO train

If you want the fastest, most convenient way to be shuttled almost directly to the doorstep of the action, the GO train will be the gold standard.

That’s because Exhibition Station, which is just one stop west of Union Station, is conveniently located just steps from Toronto Stadium.

Just take the Lakeshore West GO to Exhibition (about a 10 minute ride), then follow the signs to Toronto Stadium (about a three to five minute walk).

In preparation for the influx of riders, Metrolinx is increasing service on the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines.

What customers need to know: (Source: Metrolinx)

Before and after Toronto match times, the Lakeshore West line will operate up to six trains per hour between Exhibition GO and Union Station.

GO bus service to Niagara Falls will be increased during the tournament period, with additional weekday and weekend trips to support regional travel.

Late‑night service will also be available on GO Transit and UP Express throughout the week, making it easier for customers to get home safely after evening matches and events.

TTC

The TTC will be crucial for soccer fans during the games, with a plethora of travel options depending on where you’re coming from.

Your best bet is to take Line 1 (Yonge-University subway) to Union Station, then board the 509 Harbourfront or 511 Bathurst streetcars with final stops at Fleet Street, which is a 10-12 minute walk to the stadium. The city says Exhibition Loop will only be open to passengers that need accessible ramp deployment.

The TTC says it’s preparing for roughly 1.5 million additional transit trips during the FIFA World Cup period, including up to 40 percent more subway service on match days and 30 per cent more bus service.

Subway service will run later into the evening on match days with trains extended by one hour, while additional overnight streetcar service will operate near the waterfront and Exhibition Place.

The TTC also announced that 600 event ambassadors will be deployed across the system to help visitors navigate transit and the city during the games.

Wheel Trans

The City says for spectators that are signed up for Wheel-Trans, pick-up and drop-off will be accommodated

at the accessible parking lot (lot 851). This is the closest drop-off point for access to Toronto Stadium.

Coming from Pearson?

If you’re coming from Pearson International Airport, take the UP Express to Union Station then hop on one of the above-mentioned streetcars.

You can also take the 900 Airport Express from Pearson to Kipling Station. Then take Line 2 to St. George or Bloor-Yonge stations where you can transfer to Line 1 to get to Union.

Taxi and Rideshare

According to Toronto’s FIFA World Cup mobility plan, vehicle pick-up and drop-off access near Toronto Stadium will be limited due to road closures, with just three designated rideshare and taxi locations within walking distance (around 1.2 km) from the stadium.

They are:

Lamport Stadium at 1155 King Street West, (Green P Carpark 181): Off Liberty Street, between Jefferson Ave and Fraser Ave.

Off Liberty Street, between Jefferson Ave and Fraser Ave. 4-58 Douro Street: Located between Shaw Street and Strachan Avenue.

Located between Shaw Street and Strachan Avenue. 542-1983 Front Street: Located between Bathurst Street and Spadina Avenue.

Walking/Cycling

The City of Toronto says walking and cycling will be supported by enhanced routes and increased temporary cycle parking (see map for bike parking stations).

“Many spectators are expected to walk for the entirety of their trips from nearby neighbourhoods, such as Liberty Village, Queen West, Trinity Bellwoods, Parkdale and Fort York,” the mobility plan states, with key walking routes including Dufferin Street, Strachan Avenue, Bremner and Fort York Boulevard and Queens Quay.

Meanwhile, three designated bicycle parking areas have been identified at the Hanna & Liberty Green P lot, Ordnance Park, and at Inukshuk Park.

“All three bicycle parking areas are planned to be placed outside of Exhibition Place, two of which are located to the north (i.e., north of the rail corridor) with the remaining one along the Martin Goodman Trail,” the mobility plan reads.

“This will minimize conflicts between bicycles and pedestrians in heavy pedestrian traffic areas (even if pedestrians walk bicycles, this can still impede movement), and it will minimize security risks of personal bicycles that are parked close to the secure Tournament site.”