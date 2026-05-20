North Korean soccer team beats South Korean hosts in rare match between divided countries

North Korea's Naegohyang Women's FC players celebrate after defeating South Korea's Suwon FC in their AFC Women's Champions League semifinal match in Suwon, South Korea, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Seong-bin Kang And Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2026 10:29 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2026 12:16 pm.

SUWON, South Korea (AP) — Drenched in rain, hundreds of South Koreans cheered the North Korean visitors during a rare soccer match between the divided countries Wednesday as Pyongyang-based Naegohyang Women’s FC defeated host Suwon 2-1 against the backdrop of political tensions.

The win locked Naegohyang into another match in South Korea, a final Saturday against Tokyo Verdy Beleza, which defeated Melbourne City 3-1 in the other semifinal of the Asian Football Confederation Women’s Champions League.

“I trusted our team’s strength. If all of us stay united firmly as one, neither the semifinals nor the final would be a problem for us,” said Naegohyang goal-scorer Choi Kum Ok.

While athletes from North and South Korea have previously competed on combined teams and marched together in Olympic ceremonies during periods of warmer ties, such exchanges have largely disappeared in recent years as relations between the rivals deteriorated over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

Naegohyang has drawn intense media attention since its 39 players and staff arrived in South Korea on Sunday on a flight from China.

North Korea last sent athletes to the South in December 2018 for a table tennis event, part of a brief period of diplomatic engagement that included the participation of North Korean athletes and a high-level delegation at that year’s Winter Olympics in the South.

The brief period of inter-Korean detente collapsed after U.S.-led negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear program broke down in 2019 amid disputes over international sanctions.

Since then, North Korea has conducted a flurry of weapons tests aimed at expanding its nuclear arsenal and rejected South Korean and U.S. efforts to revive diplomacy.

Hundreds show up in rain-soaked match

The liberal government of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, which has pushed for improved ties with North Korea, said it would financially support civic groups that had planned to organize a 3,000-member squad to cheer both sides at Wednesday’s match.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether that many people showed up for the rain-soaked match, although at least hundreds filled the stands in raincoats, pounding balloon sticks and loudly chanting “Naegohyang” to drumbeats, appearing especially enthusiastic about the North Korean team.

Some held signs reading “We welcome the Naegohyang Women’s FC team” and other similar messages.

Ri Yu Il, Naegohyang’s coach, brushed aside questions about South Korean supporters cheering for his team, saying at a Tuesday news conference that he and his players were focused “solely on tomorrow’s match and the match after that.”

North Korea is a powerhouse in women’s soccer and the defending Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup champion. While Ri’s team defeated Suwon 3-0 in the group stage in Myanmar in November, Wednesday’s match was much more closely contested and forced his team to stage a comeback.

North Koreans rally

Naegohyang played aggressively out of the gate, pressing Suwon’s defense early with long passes and runs on the flanks, but struggled to finish and had an offside goal disallowed in the fourth minute.

Suwon responded with counterattacks as the North Koreans struggled to clear crosses into the box, with a header from home forward Haruhi Suzuki bouncing off a post in the 21st.

Teammate Milena Barreto de Oliveira squandered another chance in the 30th when her close-range attempt also struck the post.

Suzuki gave Suwon the lead in the 49th, pouncing on a deflected ball in the box and chipping it past Naegohyang goalkeeper Pak Ju Gyong.

Naegohyang equalized five minutes later when Choe Kum Ok headed in from a set piece, then grabbed the lead in the 67th after Kim Kyong Yong collected a high-arching clearance from a Suwon defender to nod home.

Suwon had an opportunity to tie the match in the 79th but Ji So-Yun’s penalty went wide.

Naegohyang will return to the Suwon Sports Complex on Saturday for the final.

— Kim reported from Seoul, South Korea. AP writer Hyung-jin Kim contributed from Seoul.

— AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Seong-bin Kang And Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press





Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PBO says Canadian governments set to spend $1 billion to host World Cup

OTTAWA — Canada will spend just over $1 billion to host the World Cup this summer, the federal budget watchdog said Wednesday. That sum includes money from all levels of government. The federal government's...

1h ago

3 suspicious fires at Pickering housing development leaves couple in tough spot

Matt Lui and his wife Krista Chau had big plans to start a new life in Pickering. The couple, who currently resides in London, Ont., made the decision to move in the fall of 2024. “We wanted to move...

1h ago

Anand says she will summon Israeli ambassador over treatment of Gaza flotilla

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she's directed her officials to summon Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed after the "mistreatment of civilians" aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla. Activists say...

30m ago

Ford government moves to ban Chinese‑made drones in provincial security overhaul

Ontario is moving to ban the use and future purchase of Chinese‑made drones across government ministries and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), citing concerns that foreign‑manufactured technology...

1h ago

Top Stories

PBO says Canadian governments set to spend $1 billion to host World Cup

OTTAWA — Canada will spend just over $1 billion to host the World Cup this summer, the federal budget watchdog said Wednesday. That sum includes money from all levels of government. The federal government's...

1h ago

3 suspicious fires at Pickering housing development leaves couple in tough spot

Matt Lui and his wife Krista Chau had big plans to start a new life in Pickering. The couple, who currently resides in London, Ont., made the decision to move in the fall of 2024. “We wanted to move...

1h ago

Anand says she will summon Israeli ambassador over treatment of Gaza flotilla

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she's directed her officials to summon Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed after the "mistreatment of civilians" aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla. Activists say...

30m ago

Ford government moves to ban Chinese‑made drones in provincial security overhaul

Ontario is moving to ban the use and future purchase of Chinese‑made drones across government ministries and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), citing concerns that foreign‑manufactured technology...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Strong storms expected Tuesday night

Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the GTA and Toronto Tuesday night, ending the season's first heat wave. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

17h ago

2:25
13 charged after fireworks shot into crowds in Brampton's Chinguacousy Park on Victoria Day

Rhianne Campbell reports, police received upwards of 50 calls on Monday describing large crowds of people gathering to shoot fireworks at each other.

18h ago

2:35
Toronto officers facing sex assault charges is Spain

Three Toronto police officers arrested in Barcelona for alleged sex assault. Shauna Hunt reports on what we've learned about the allegations and the officers’ fate here in Toronto.

18h ago

2:30
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl in North York

The search for a missing 14-year-old girl around Earl Bales Park has entered a fourth day. Erica Natividad with the emotional plea from the teen's parents and Toronto Police's coordinated effort to find her.

17h ago

2:26
Daylight stabbing leaves man dead in Mississauga

An investigation is underway after a male victim died following a stabbing in Mississauga early Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

22h ago

More Videos