Seagull splatters King Charles III during Northern Ireland visit

Britain's King Charles III, right, meets well-wishers outside The Pantry Foodbank in Donard Methodist Church, Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) PA Wire

By The Associated Press

Posted May 20, 2026 9:29 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2026 10:51 am.

LONDON (AP) — A seagull left a lasting impression Wednesday on King Charles III during his visit to Northern Ireland.

The bird dropped a surprise from above, hitting the king’s suit jacket and splattering others around him, including members of the press.

“It’s well it didn’t land on my head,” the king quipped, according to Irene Marting, who witnessed the incident and met the composed king shortly afterward.

“Being hit by a seagull, it’s supposed to be good luck,” Marting said. “We’re so thrilled he’s come to Northern Ireland to see us and it’s really nice to see him in Newcastle.”

Charles was visiting the southeast coastal town on the second day of a three-day visit with Queen Camilla. The queen was spared the spectacle because she was making a separate visit to Royal Hillsborough, where she tried her hand at pouring a pint of Guinness at a pub.

The king seemed to foreshadow his fate earlier in the day during a visit to a food pantry when he picked up a roll of toilet paper and said, “very important.”

The Associated Press


Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

PBO says Canadian governments set to spend $1 billion to host World Cup

OTTAWA — Canada will spend just over $1 billion to host the World Cup this summer, the federal budget watchdog said Wednesday. That sum includes money from all levels of government. The federal government's...

1h ago

3 suspicious fires at Pickering housing development leaves couple in tough spot

Matt Lui and his wife Krista Chau had big plans to start a new life in Pickering. The couple, who currently resides in London, Ont., made the decision to move in the fall of 2024. “We wanted to move...

1h ago

Anand says she will summon Israeli ambassador over treatment of Gaza flotilla

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she's directed her officials to summon Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed after the "mistreatment of civilians" aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla. Activists say...

29m ago

Ford government moves to ban Chinese‑made drones in provincial security overhaul

Ontario is moving to ban the use and future purchase of Chinese‑made drones across government ministries and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), citing concerns that foreign‑manufactured technology...

1h ago

Top Stories

PBO says Canadian governments set to spend $1 billion to host World Cup

OTTAWA — Canada will spend just over $1 billion to host the World Cup this summer, the federal budget watchdog said Wednesday. That sum includes money from all levels of government. The federal government's...

1h ago

3 suspicious fires at Pickering housing development leaves couple in tough spot

Matt Lui and his wife Krista Chau had big plans to start a new life in Pickering. The couple, who currently resides in London, Ont., made the decision to move in the fall of 2024. “We wanted to move...

1h ago

Anand says she will summon Israeli ambassador over treatment of Gaza flotilla

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she's directed her officials to summon Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed after the "mistreatment of civilians" aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla. Activists say...

29m ago

Ford government moves to ban Chinese‑made drones in provincial security overhaul

Ontario is moving to ban the use and future purchase of Chinese‑made drones across government ministries and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), citing concerns that foreign‑manufactured technology...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Strong storms expected Tuesday night

Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the GTA and Toronto Tuesday night, ending the season's first heat wave. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

17h ago

2:25
13 charged after fireworks shot into crowds in Brampton's Chinguacousy Park on Victoria Day

Rhianne Campbell reports, police received upwards of 50 calls on Monday describing large crowds of people gathering to shoot fireworks at each other.

18h ago

2:35
Toronto officers facing sex assault charges is Spain

Three Toronto police officers arrested in Barcelona for alleged sex assault. Shauna Hunt reports on what we've learned about the allegations and the officers’ fate here in Toronto.

18h ago

2:30
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl in North York

The search for a missing 14-year-old girl around Earl Bales Park has entered a fourth day. Erica Natividad with the emotional plea from the teen's parents and Toronto Police's coordinated effort to find her.

17h ago

2:26
Daylight stabbing leaves man dead in Mississauga

An investigation is underway after a male victim died following a stabbing in Mississauga early Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

22h ago

More Videos