China’s foreign minister to visit Canada next week for first time in 10 years

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2026 4:39 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2026 6:16 pm.

VANCOUVER — China’s foreign minister will visit Canada next week to meet with his Canadian counterpart, the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister in 10 years.

The Ottawa visit will take place May 28-30.

Wang Yi and Anita Anand will discuss the recently updated Canada-China Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment and global security, among other issues, says a statement released by Anand’s office on Friday.

In January 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Beijing with Anand, where he announced an updated partnership.

It was the first visit to China by a Canadian prime minister since 2017, following years of frosty and strained relations between the two countries.

Relations between the Canadian and Chinese governments had deteriorated after the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou by Canada in 2018 and the subsequent detention of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig by China.

Canada and China reached a preliminary deal following Carney’s trip to China, where China agreed to lower tariffs on Canadian canola seed, as well as eliminate tariffs on canola meal, peas and seafood. In exchange, Canada agreed to reduce tariffs and set import limits on Chinese electric vehicles.

A release from Global Affairs Canada says more than 1.7 million Canadian residents are of Chinese origin, and tourism flows and ongoing cultural exchanges enrich bilateral linkages.

It also said China remains a critical commercial market for Canadian businesses, with merchandise exports reaching $34.4 billion in 2025, and overall, two-way bilateral merchandise trade in 2025 totalling $125.1 billion.

But the visit has also sent shock waves through the community, as Edmund Leung, chair of the Vancouver Society in Support of Democratic Movement, said Canadian officials can’t bend our values to have business deals with China.

“So to me, it’s almost like they are turning a blind eye on the human rights issues in the name of economic interest,” said Leung.

Leung said he understands the intention behind the Canadian government officials who are trying to find more partners on the global stage since Canada’s closest ally, the U.S., isn’t reliable, as President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs and repeatedly floated the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state.

But Leung said China’s human rights issues mean it also isn’t a good partner.

“This is very concerning and disturbing to me,” said Leung.

Leung said he is non-partisan and he isn’t pointing fingers at a specific party, but said the federal government shouldn’t ignore Canada’s values just to do business with China.

“This is wrong, and the world would not become better if we do this,” said Leung.

Wang will be in New York ahead of the Ottawa visit for the United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May. 23, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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