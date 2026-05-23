A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA along Lake Ontario due to heavy rainfall expected over the weekend.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system is bringing between 30 and 50 mm of rain to parts of southern Ontario north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

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“Rain is expected to change to drizzle from west to east, beginning early this evening over extreme southwestern Ontario and Sunday morning over areas near Eastern Lake Ontario,” the national weather agency explained.

The affected areas include: Toronto, Pickering, Oshawa, Southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Milton, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton and Niagara.

680 NewsRadio Meteorologist Allister Aalders says the rain will develop in the morning and be steady throughout the afternoon. It will ease to periods of lighter rain and showers throughout the night with a lingering chance of showers early and late into the day on Sunday.

The temperature in Toronto is expected to reach a high of 13 C on Saturday and 21 C on Sunday. Aalders says above seasonal temperatures are expected to return next week.