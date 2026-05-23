Suspect and victim identified in fatal Mississauga stabbing

Police in Peel Region have identified a man wanted in a fatal stabbing in Mississauga.

Investigators say two men became involved in a physical altercation in a parking lot in the Agnes Street and Hurontario Street area near Dundas Street East just after 12 p.m. on May 19. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Chay Wilson.

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder for 28-year-old Jerome Edwards. He’s described as having a medium build, short black hair and a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a black zip-style jacket, fluorescent green pants, and yellow Timberland-style boots with a black watch on his right wrist.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, adding he is known to frequent the Hurontario Street and Dundas Street area.

“Investigators are urging Edwards to seek legal counsel and surrender to police,” they said in a statement on Saturday, while also reminding the public that anyone found harbouring or assisting the suspect may be arrested and charged.