Former federal cabinet minister Navdeep Bains enters Ontario Liberal leader race

Navdeep Bains, then minister of innovation, science and industry, makes an announcement regarding vaccine procurement, in Toronto, on Aug., 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Richard Southern and Meredith Bond

Posted May 25, 2026 3:38 pm.

Last Updated May 25, 2026 3:57 pm.

Navdeep Bains has officially entered the race to be the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

The former federal cabinet minister filed his paperwork with Elections Ontario over the weekend.

Bains also released a 16-second video of him walking into a classroom, taking a seat at a student’s desk and rolling up his sleeves, and launched a website that simply says, “Let’s get to work,” on Monday.

Bains most recently worked as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer for Rogers Communications before resigning earlier this month.

Lee Fairclough, MPP for Etobicoke-Lakeshore, and policy adviser Dylan Marando are the only others officially running for the top job at the Ontario Liberal Party. Nate Erskine-Smith is also rumoured to be interested in the position despite his loss in Scarborough nomination race.

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