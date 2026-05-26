Last outstanding suspect in fatal 2025 shootout arrested: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested the last outstanding suspect allegedly connected to the 2025 shooting death of 18-year-old Dylan Adams in the city’s Entertainment District.

Stephen Brice Pierre, 27, was arrested on Monday, May 25, 2026, by officers with the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force. He was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Pierre faces over half-a-dozen charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, accessory after the fact to discharge firearm being reckless to life, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Photo of Dylan Adams. TPS/HO

Three other suspects were previously charged in the investigation.

In late April, police announced the arrest of Wissem Mohamed Rehayem, 30, of Montreal.

He was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and accessory after the fact to the indictable offence of discharge firearm endangering life.

The probe dates back to the early morning hours of November 25, 2025, when detectives say a man from Montreal, 27-year-old Frandy Noel, was approached by a group of males who began shooting at him in the King Street West and Spadina Avenue area at around 4:45 a.m.

Noel was struck by a bullet, but police allege he returned fire with his own gun striking and killing Adams.

Noel was arrested the next day and charged with second-degree murder.

Zavion Boswell, 22, of Toronto, was also previously arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with manslaughter, robbery with a firearm and three counts of possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm.