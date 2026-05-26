Woman, 76, assaulted and robbed while gardening in Ajax: Durham police

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 26, 2026 2:01 pm.

Durham Regional Police say a 76-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed while gardening in front of her home in Ajax last weekend.

Officers were called to a home in the Old Hardwood Avenue and Bray Drive area on Sunday, May 17, at around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators say the woman was outside of her home gardening when a vehicle driven by a male suspect stopped in front of her residence.

“A female suspect exited the vehicle and assaulted the victim, stealing several gold bracelets and a necklace she was wearing, before throwing fake jewellery at the victim and fleeing the area,” a police release explained.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

No suspect descriptions were provided.

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