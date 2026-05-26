Woman, 76, assaulted and robbed while gardening in Ajax: Durham police
Posted May 26, 2026 2:01 pm.
Durham Regional Police say a 76-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed while gardening in front of her home in Ajax last weekend.
Officers were called to a home in the Old Hardwood Avenue and Bray Drive area on Sunday, May 17, at around 4:30 p.m.
Investigators say the woman was outside of her home gardening when a vehicle driven by a male suspect stopped in front of her residence.
“A female suspect exited the vehicle and assaulted the victim, stealing several gold bracelets and a necklace she was wearing, before throwing fake jewellery at the victim and fleeing the area,” a police release explained.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
No suspect descriptions were provided.