TTC staff say they’re advancing safety initiatives as AI and barrier pilot projects launch

As the TTC continues to deal with ongoing safety concerns raised by many riders, officials say they’re making progress in implementing changes aimed at improving the system.

“We hear it from riders every day: Feeling safe on transit is the number one issue they face,” TTC chair Jamaal Myers said during a Wednesday morning announcement at Bloor-Yonge station.

“While we have seen improvements, we know there is more we can do.”

As part of a 2026 update going to the TTC board on June 3, commissioners will review updated plans for pilot projects involving artificial intelligence-powered track intrusion technology and platform-edge barriers.

Starting in late 2026 and pending the availability of resources, TTC staff said they will be turning to AI systems to gather track intrusions/unauthorized entries and build an algorithm that could ultimately predict if someone will go down onto the tracks.

“What the AI can do now it will send an alert when that intrusion occurs in real-time to the control centre. The control centre then, by CCTV, will be able to locate what the actual status is. That will then define the raft of actions we take thereafter,” CEO Mandeep Lali told reporters.

The transit agency is also looking to add metal barriers along station platform edges similar to ones used by the MTA in New York City. Sample pictures showed waist-high metal guardrails that block pedestrian access to trains where there aren’t doors.

“While PEDs offer the highest level of safety, they also present the greatest cost and implementation complexity. Sensor‑based systems combined with platform safety barriers (guardrails) could provide a lower‑cost, faster‑to‑implement option,” the board report said.

“Though they do not fully prevent unauthorized track access, platform safety barriers enable faster implementation with minimal operational impact while enhancing customer perception of safety and confidence.”

The total cost per station for both of these features was estimated to be around $2 million.

While stations confirmed for upgrades weren’t specifically spelled out, here is the transit agency’s general prioritization list for enhancements based on ridership and histories of track-level injuries and track intrusions:

1) Bloor-Yonge (Line 1)

2) Bloor-Yonge (Line 2)

3) TMU

4) Queen

5) Union

6) St. George (Line 1)

7) St. George (Line 2)

8) College

9) Sheppard (Line 1)

10) Wellesley

11) Victoria Park

12) Spadina (Line 2)

13) Eglinton (Line 1)

14) Warden

15) Castle Frank

When it comes to full platform-edge doors (PEDs), a “deliverability assessment” is being completed to install the safety devices at nine Line 1 stations and one Line 2 station. The first pilot project station identified for PEDs is TMU station. To use PED devices, the automatic train control system is needed (which is mainly used on Line 1).

The cost to equip a subway station with PEDs is currently around $50 million. Officials said while there’s funding for doing all the planning and preparation work, the funding for installation still needs to be approved in the 2027 TTC capital budget.

Meanwhile, officials reiterated past announcements about increased customer service staff, mental health crisis workers, and security personnel at TTC stations. They added there are now 10 “Streets to Homes” outreach workers.

They also said there are plans to update the interface of the SafeTTC app to make it more user-friendly. The app allows riders to submit safety-related issues to the TTC transit control centre on a real-time basis.