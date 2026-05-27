Uber president calls on federal government to speed up policy, program work

TORONTO — Uber’s president wants the federal government to act faster on policies and programs that will help Canadian companies build.

Andrew Macdonald says he thinks the country needs to move more quickly from announcements to progress.

As an example of how the government could speed up, he pointed to the major projects office Prime Minister Mark Carney launched last summer to fast-track the development of ports, railways, energy corridors and more.

Macdonald says the idea of a six-month target for getting project approvals is admirable, but he wonders why it can’t be something shorter, like six weeks.

By comparison, he says Germany approved new liquefied natural gas terminals in a matter of days, when war broke out between Ukraine and Russia.

Macdonald’s remarks came at one of 600 events running during Toronto Tech Week, which wraps up Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press