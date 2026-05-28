Small plane makes emergency landing in Saskatchewan after running out of gas

A small plane is shown after making an emergency landing on a gravel road northwest of Saskatoon after running out of gas in this Tuesday, May 26, 2026 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Corman Park Police (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 28, 2026 1:49 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2026 5:13 am.

SASKATOON — Police in Saskatchewan say a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a gravel road northwest of Saskatoon after running out of gas.

Corman Park police say in a news release that they and the RCMP responded Tuesday evening to the area of Lutheran Road near Range Road 3072 after being notified of a potential crash by Nav Canada.

They say officers learned the plane hadn’t crashed but rather had experienced “fuel exhaustion,” which led to a complete loss of engine power.

Police say nobody was injured and the plane wasn’t damaged, adding the pilot safely landed on the rural road.

They say the plane was refuelled and returned to its departure airport.

Investigators say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Search for missing man after boat capsizes off Cherry Beach paused due to darkness

A search for a man missing after an inflated boat capsized off of Cherry Beach has concluded for the night due to darkness, Toronto police say. Police were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday...

5h ago

West-end shed fire caused by lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes: Fire chief

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop has long been warning the public about fire risks from lithium-ion batteries, and on Wednesday, he tallied more evidence in his crusade for increased regulations after a shed...

7h ago

Little has changed since Kenneth Law's arrest, says father whose son died by suicide

TORONTO — Years after Kenneth Law's arrest, a father who holds the Ontario man responsible for his son's death by suicide says little has been done to rein in the online trade of lethal substances that...

21m ago

Two boys taken to hospital after altercation in Mississauga

Two boys have been taken to hospital after an altercation between the two of them in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to Dundas Street West and Erindale Station Road around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday....

5h ago

Top Stories

Search for missing man after boat capsizes off Cherry Beach paused due to darkness

A search for a man missing after an inflated boat capsized off of Cherry Beach has concluded for the night due to darkness, Toronto police say. Police were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday...

5h ago

West-end shed fire caused by lithium-ion batteries in e-bikes: Fire chief

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop has long been warning the public about fire risks from lithium-ion batteries, and on Wednesday, he tallied more evidence in his crusade for increased regulations after a shed...

7h ago

Little has changed since Kenneth Law's arrest, says father whose son died by suicide

TORONTO — Years after Kenneth Law's arrest, a father who holds the Ontario man responsible for his son's death by suicide says little has been done to rein in the online trade of lethal substances that...

21m ago

Two boys taken to hospital after altercation in Mississauga

Two boys have been taken to hospital after an altercation between the two of them in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to Dundas Street West and Erindale Station Road around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday....

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Quiet, sunny and seasonal all week long

The sunny and seasonal weather will continue all week long and into the month of June. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

10h ago

2:42
Violent home invasion in Mississauga leaves two injured, suspects on the run

Peel Regional Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a violent home‑invasion robbery in Mississauga early Wednesday, where multiple armed suspects forced their way into a residence before fleeing the scene.

17h ago

0:20
Here's how much gas prices are set to drop on Thursday

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area will see another round of relief at the pumps on Thursday.

18h ago

2:21
GTA temperatures remain in mid, upper 20s as sunshine continues

Temperatures in the GTA are expected to remain in the mid, to upper 20s as sunshine continues throughout the week.

13h ago

0:50
Potential meteor reported flashing across sky in Southern Ontario

Some residents in Southern Ontario reported seeing potential meteor sightings, lighting up the sky in the region early Wednesday morning.

15h ago

More Videos