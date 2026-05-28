Toronto soccer fans – and the hundreds of thousands of international visitors expected this summer – will face tighter security and identification rules when attending FIFA World Cup 2026 matches at Toronto Stadium, particularly with regard to alcohol.

Among the many rules outlined in FIFA’s “Know Before You Go” guide for Toronto, international guests hoping to buy booze inside Toronto’s World Cup stadium will need to bring their passport – and nothing else will do.

FIFA and local organizers say foreign driver’s licences, national ID cards or other documents will not be accepted for alcohol purchases. Only a valid passport will be recognized as proof of age.

Canadian residents can continue to use government‑issued ID, but officials warn that stadium staff will strictly enforce the rules to comply with provincial alcohol laws and FIFA’s global standards.

The Ford government recently approved extended alcohol‑service hours during the World Cup, allowing bars and restaurants to begin serving earlier in the day to accommodate fans watching morning matches; a move that mirrors similar extensions granted during past major sporting events.

Clear‑bag policy: What fans can and can’t bring

All FIFA stadiums, including Toronto’s, will operate under a clear‑bag policy designed to speed up entry and improve security screening.

Only the following items will be allowed:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags up to 12″ x 6″ x 12″ (30 cm x 30 cm x 15 cm)

Small clutch purses or wallets the size of a hand — no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ (11 cm x 16.5 cm) — even if not clear

All bags will be inspected at stadium entrances, and anything outside the approved list will be turned away.

The clear‑bag rule is standard across all FIFA venues and mirrors policies used at major U.S. sporting events.

Toronto is preparing for some of the largest sporting crowds in its history, with World Cup matches expected to draw tens of thousands of international visitors. Security officials say the ID and bag rules are designed to speed up entry lines, reduce bag‑search delays, ensure compliance with Ontario’s alcohol laws and maintain consistent standards across all host cities.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 arrives in June, with Toronto Stadium set to host six matches.