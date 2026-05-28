Taylor Swift concert plot suspect apologizes in Austrian court ahead of verdict

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena during her Eras Tour concert in Paris, on May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)

By Philipp Jenne, The Associated Press

Posted May 28, 2026 1:06 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2026 7:46 am.

WIENER NEUSTADT, Austria (AP) — A man who admitted to plotting to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna nearly two years ago told an Austrian court Thursday that he was sorry, ahead of a verdict in his trial.

The concert plot was thwarted, but Austrian authorities still canceled Swift’s three performances in August 2024.

The defendant, a 21-year-old Austrian citizen known only as Beran A. in line with Austrian privacy rules, faces charges including terrorist offenses and membership in a terrorist organization.

His defense attorney said he pleaded guilty to the charges related to the concert plot during the opening day of the trial last month. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

Beran A. allegedly planned to target people outside the Ernst Happel Stadium with knives or homemade explosives. Tens of thousands of Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties, had traveled to Austria to attend the performances of the American singer’s record-setting Eras Tour. Devastated by the cancellations, many gathered in central Vienna to trade friendship bracelets and commiserate about the cancellations.

Beran A. also allegedly networked with other members of the Islamic State group ahead of the planned attack. Prosecutors have said they discussed purchasing weapons and making bombs, and that the defendant also sought to illegally buy weapons in the days ahead of the performance, as well as swearing allegiance to the militant group.

He is on trial alongside Arda K., whose full name also has not been made public. They, along with a third man who was arrested and remains in pretrial detention in Saudi Arabia, allegedly planned to carry out simultaneous attacks in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates during Ramadan 2024 in the name of IS.

Only Beran A. was charged in connection with the concert plot. He pleaded not guilty to the charges related to the plot for simultaneous attacks.

In closing arguments Thursday at the state court in Wiener Neustadt, south of Vienna, prosecutors called for the men’s conviction, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Beran A.’s defense lawyer, Anna Mair, told the court that her client was “not an ideological mastermind.”

In short final words to the court before it adjourned to consider a verdict, Beran A. said: “I would just like to say that I am sorry.”

Philipp Jenne, The Associated Press

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