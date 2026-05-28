Weekend need-to-know: DVP, Gardiner closing Sunday for Bike for Brain Health

Cyclists are seen on the Gardiner Expressway taking part in the Bike for Brain Health. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 28, 2026 11:45 am.

Last Updated May 28, 2026 11:46 am.

The Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway will be closing Sunday for the annual Bike for Brain Health this weekend. Keep in mind, there is also a Line 2 weekend closure and service adjustments on the Lakeshore West and Barrie GO lines.

Bike for Brain Health

The annual Bike for Brain Health to support Baycrest Foundation. The bike ride kicks off at the Aga Khan Museum and cyclists can choose to ride 30, 60, or 90 kilometres.

The 20th year of the event will start at Aga Khan Museum on Sunday morning. Full details about start times and routes can be found here.

Road closures will begin at 2 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. and are as follows:

  • Gardiner Expressway from South Kingsway to the DVP
  • DVP from Lakeshore Bolevard to Highway 401
  • Ramps: Rees/Spadina/Jameson and South Kingsway

Great North Beatbox Festival 2026

The biggest beatbox event North America has ever seen is happening this weekend in Toronto.

Combining the Official Canadian Beatbox Championships with the Great North Battle for the first time ever, the event will feature top vocal percussionists from Canada and around the world for three days. Festivalgoers will experience live vocal workshops, battles and performances.

It’s happening at the Rec Room and is open to all ages. Tickets are available now.

Lip Sync with Pride

Pride Month officially starts on June 1 and to kick it off, the City of Toronto is hosting a Lip Sync with Pride event.

It will be an opportunity for 2SLGBTQI+ youth to take the stage and express themselves.

It’s happening at Assembly Hall in Etobicoke from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Gluten Free Garage

Toronto’s one-day gluten-free food festival is back on May 31 at Wychwood Barns.

There will be more than 70 curated gluten-free vendors and attendees will be experience a food festival with zero-gluten-related worry while tasting fried beignets, Jamaican patties, tacos, bagels, and pizza.

The event will also hold a community a food drive supporting The Beeton Cupboard and Fort York Food Bank.

Tickets for the event are still available on their website.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 2 weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday, May 30 to Sunday, May 31 for planned track work.

Regular subway service will resume on Monday, June 1.

Lakeshore West GO service adjustment

On Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31, planned construction is taking place on Lakeshore West as part of GO Expansion.

Train service will run between Niagara Falls and Aldershot GO, and between Mimico GO and Union Station.

GO buses will make stops at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson GO stations, then to Bramalea GO, where customers can connect to eastbound trains on the Kitchener line to Union Station.

There will be no GO train service between Aldershot and Mimico GO. There will be no GO Transit service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, or Long Branch GO.

Full details and alternate routes can be found here.

Barrie GO service adjustment

On May 30- 31, GO buses replace trains at all stations except Downsview Park GO and Union Station. GO buses will run between Allandale Waterfront GO and Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

Full details and alternate routes can be found here.

Road closures

Weekend closures

Bike for Brain Health

Road closures will begin at 2 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. and are as follows:

  • Gardiner Expressway from South Kingsway to the DVP
  • DVP from Lakeshore Bolevard to Highway 401
  • Ramps: Rees/Spadina/Jameson and South Kingsway

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

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