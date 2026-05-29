CHUM 104.5 launches new morning show ‘NAT & JOSIE’ as Marilyn Denis era nears its end

The program, titled "NAT & JOSIE," will air weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and will also stream nationally on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app. Photo: Bell Media.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 29, 2026 10:03 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2026 10:06 am.

Toronto’s CHUM 104.5 is ushering in a new chapter in its storied morning lineup, announcing that longtime broadcasters Nat Hunter and Josie Dye will co‑host a brand‑new show launching July 6.

The program, titled “NAT & JOSIE,” will air weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and will also stream nationally on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app.

The move marks a significant change at the station, arriving as legendary host Marilyn Denis prepares to sign off after 40 years behind the CHUM microphone. Denis announced in February that she would step away from her morning role. Her final broadcast is scheduled for June 26.

Bell Media’s CHUM says the new show will blend Hunter and Dye’s trademark energy with hit music, local stories, trending topics, and entertainment news.

“If there was ever a job worth waiting to come home for, it’s this one,” Hunter said, reflecting on her two‑decade journey from Ontario to Vancouver and back again. “It’s an incredible honour to follow the legend that is Marilyn Denis.”

Dye, who currently hosts CHUM’s afternoon show, called the opportunity “a dream,” adding that teaming up with Hunter “will be epic.”

Hunter and Dye ‘a natural fit,’ program director says

Hunter was born in Etobicoke and raised in Burlington before pursuing journalism school and ultimately shifting into the more upbeat world of music radio. Her early career included brief stops at stations across Ontario, followed by a move to Vancouver, where she became a co‑host of MOVE 103.5’s morning show.

Dye has built a 25‑year career in Toronto radio and television, and she currently hosts CHUM 104.5’s afternoon show alongside Jamar McNeil. Before joining CHUM, she created and hosted “The Josie Dye Show” on Indie88 and previously led a nationally syndicated Top 20 countdown for 102.1 The Edge.

CHUM Program Director Christian Hall said the pairing of Hunter and Dye is a natural fit for the station’s next chapter.

“Nat and Josie are phenomenal hosts who have spent their careers building a deep connection with listeners,” Hall said. “Mornings on CHUM 104.5 is an institution… Marilyn has blazed the trail over the past 40 years, and we look forward to building on the incredible framework she’s created.”

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