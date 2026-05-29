Second teen arrested in connection with synagogue shootings in Vaughan and Toronto

A second teen has been charged in connection with a pair of shootings at synagogues in Vaughan and Toronto earlier this year.

Police in York Region were called to the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto synagogue on Clark Avenue near York Hill Boulevard in Vaughan just before midnight on March 6 after shots were fired in the direction of the front door. Two people were inside the building at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

A short time later, just after midnight, Toronto police responded to the Glencairn Avenue and Bathurst Street area for reports of gunshots outside the Shaarei Shomayim. No one was injured in that incident, but officers found damage to the synagogue’s front entrance.

Following a joint investigation, police arrested an 18-year-old male who is facing multiple charges, including two counts of mischief to property over $5,000 and several weapons offences.

As police continued to investigate, a second suspect was identified, and on May 27, Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 17-year-old male in Cambridge. He is facing a total of six charges, including several weapons-related offences.

Neither of the suspects can be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.