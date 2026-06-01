Ottawa police are laying several charges involving sexual abuse and assault against a 64-year-old man who used to be a pastor at an Ottawa church.

James Andrew Evans, who is also known as pastor James or Dr. James Evans, was a pastor at the Chinese Christian Church of Ottawa from 2001 to 2005. He was also previously a pastor at the Toronto Chinese Mennonite Church from 1996 to 2001.

He is facing serious charges of sexual assault and abuse in incidents involving minors.

On Monday, Ottawa police charged Evans with:

Sexual assault with a weapon (x2)

Sexual assault (x2)

Sexual exploitation (x2)

Possess weapon for dangerous purpose (x2)

Possess and access child sexual abuse and exploitation material

The press release does not detail where the incidents occurred or in what time period. There is no statute of limitations for people reporting a sexual assault, meaning it does not matter how long ago something happened; a person can still report it to police for investigation.

“Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated,” police note in the release. ” A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.”

Investigators believe there could be additional victims, and they are asking people to come forward.

Anyone with more details should contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.