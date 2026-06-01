Robinhood expands into Canada with acquisition of WonderFi

FILE - An electronic screen at Nasdaq displays Robinhood in New York's Times Square following the company's IPO, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 1, 2026 5:17 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2026 6:20 pm.

TORONTO — U.S. online trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. has expanded into the Canadian market with the closing of its acquisition of cryptocurrency firm WonderFi.

WonderFi’s regulated crypto platforms, Bitbuy and Coinsquare, will become part of the Robinhood brand. Canadian customers will be invited to download the Robinhood trading app, the American company said Monday.

The two companies announced the deal worth $250 million just over a year ago.

“WonderFi has extensive experience operating regulated crypto platforms that serve beginner and advanced crypto users alike, making it an ideal partner to accelerate Robinhood’s mission in Canada,” said Johann Kerbrat, general manager of crypto and international at Robinhood.

“We’re pleased to have closed our acquisition and look forward to delivering innovative, user-centric investing products to Canadian customers.”

The acquisition brings Robinhood’s international funded customer base to one million, an increase of 300,000.

WonderFi employees are to join the 240 Robinhood workers already in Canada. Robinhood established a Canadian headquarters in Toronto in 2024 as an engineering hub.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WNDR)

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