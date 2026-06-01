Toronto man charged in alleged sexual assault of 8-year-old girl in Scarborough store

A Toronto man has been charged in relation to a sexual assault investigation involving an 8-year-old girl.

Police were called to a retail store inside Woodside Square mall in the Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road area of Scarborough on May 12, shortly before 4 p.m.

They allege that the suspect approached the girl inside the store, sexually assaulted her and continued to follow her around the store. When he allegedly grabbed the child, she alerted family members who confronted him, after which he fled on foot.

Police released photos of the suspect on May 22, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Iman Behdar, 32, of Toronto, was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.