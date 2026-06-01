Toronto police to reveal record counterfeit soccer jersey seizure

Toronto is just days away from hosting its first World Cup match at BMO Field (Toronto Stadium). Toronto is one of 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: iStock/Getty Images. Andyworks

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 1, 2026 8:34 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2026 8:55 am.

Toronto police will announce the results of what they are calling the largest seizure of counterfeit soccer jerseys in Canadian history at a news conference on Monday afternoon, just as the city prepares to host massive crowds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Deputy Chief Robert Johnson and Superintendent David Ecklund are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. in the Media Gallery at Toronto Police Headquarters, where they will outline the findings of a fraud investigation into the soccer merchandise market.

Toronto is just days away from hosting its first World Cup match at BMO Field (Toronto Stadium). Toronto is one of 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Toronto Stadium is set to stage six matches during the tournament — five in the group stage and one Round of 32 knockout game.

The city’s first match arrives in mid‑June.

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