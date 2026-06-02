A video circulating widely on social media is raising questions about police use of force after Toronto officers were seen tackling and arresting a cyclist during a stop‑sign enforcement blitz along the Martin Goodman Trail over the weekend.

The near-one-minute clip, posted to X by cycling advocate David Shellnutt, shows two officers forcefully bringing a cyclist to the ground as bystanders react in shock. In the video, the cyclist can be heard asking, “What did I do wrong?” while an officer responds, “You didn’t stop.”

Shellnutt, known online as The Biking Lawyer, criticized the incident and urged the city to rethink its priorities.

“We cannot have another summer of ineffectual, disproportionate anti‑cyclist blitzes while motorists mow down pedestrians at intersections across Toronto,” he wrote, tagging Mayor Olivia Chow.

Video of what appears to be TPS officers tackling & arresting a cyclist during a stop sign trap on the MGT.



Cyclist – "What did I do wrong?"

Cop – "You didn't stop."



If true, this is excessive use of force for a traffic stop. pic.twitter.com/TA5blkMg1q — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) June 1, 2026

Police: Cyclist failed to stop, swore at officers, then tried to flee

Toronto police confirmed the incident occurred on Sunday, May 31, at approximately 6:27 p.m., during a targeted enforcement operation at Queens Quay West and Little Norway Crescent.

The division had received “numerous community complaints” about cyclists failing to obey the stop sign at the intersection, a busy stretch of the waterfront trail where pedestrians, riders and vehicles converge.

According to police, officers saw a man riding eastbound who “failed to stop for the clearly marked stop sign.” When officers directed him to pull over, they say he rode through the intersection “at a high rate of speed” and shouted a profanity at them.

A second officer attempted to stop the cyclist, but police say he again refused and tried to flee. Officers then moved in and arrested him.

The cyclist was issued three provincial offence notices, though police did not specify the exact charges.

The incident comes as Toronto enters peak cycling season and amid ongoing debate about how the city enforces traffic laws on the waterfront trail. In years past, police faced criticism for similar blitzes targeting cyclists rolling through stop signs.