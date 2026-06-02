US grants visa to Haitian soccer player to join team for World Cup

Odeline Paul dances with a Haitian flag at a Haitian Heritage Month event featuring the Haiti national soccer team, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in North Miami, Fla., ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted June 2, 2026 8:44 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2026 9:54 am.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government has given a visa to Woodensky Pierre, the only member of Haiti’s national soccer team who lives in the Caribbean country, to travel and participate in the World Cup, an official said Tuesday.

Thecieux Jeanty, Haiti’s soccer federation spokesperson, told The Associated Press that Pierre is scheduled to travel to Florida on Tuesday.

“It was a great moment for him, a moment of happiness,” he said.

Teammates arrived in Florida last week to start preparing for the World Cup. It is the second time that Haiti has qualified. The last time it appeared on soccer’s biggest stage was more than half a century ago.

Pierre had been training with local players in an upscale area of Port-au-Prince as he awaited the visa. The team’s stadium in Haiti’s capital was considered too dangerous, so Haiti was forced to play its “home” World Cup qualifiers in Curaçao.

Pierre is from Cite Soleil, a seaside neighborhood that has long struggled with hunger and gang violence.

Haiti will play World Cup warmup matches against New Zealand on Tuesday and Peru on Friday.

Haiti opens World Cup play on June 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, against Scotland, then plays five-time champion Brazil on June 19 in Philadelphia and Morocco on June 24 in Atlanta.

The Associated Press

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