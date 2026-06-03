Emergency closure of some eastbound Gardiner Expressway lanes near Humber River ordered

City of Toronto staff say they need to temporarily close some of the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near the Humber River due to the need for emergency road work.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, officials said multiple potholes developed on the expressway that require “urgent repair to maintain safety and prevent further traffic disruption.”

Authorities said the work will begin late Wednesday and run into early Thursday. They said lane closures will also happen between 6 p.m. on Thursday and 6 a.m. on Friday.

They said two eastbound Gardiner Expressway lanes roughly between Grand Avenue and the eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard West off-ramp. The off-ramp, which is located just west of the Humber River, will also be closed while the work is happening.

Throughout the day on Thursday (between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.), one eastbound lane in the same section will be closed. The Lake Shore Boulevard West off-ramp will stay open during the same time period.

The work is scheduled to wrap up by 6 a.m. on Friday.

Officials didn’t elaborate on what led to the sudden development of the potholes.