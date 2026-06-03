504 King streetcars diverting downtown after truck crashes into bridge, knocking out power

Streetcars are not running on a large stretch of King Street in downtown Toronto after a truck crashed into a bridge.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. near King Street West and Atlantic Avenue in Liberty Village.

“Crews are responding but depending on the extent of the damage, this diversion could last into tomorrow,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CityNews.

Streetcars are diverting Shaw Street and Queen Street West due to the loss of overhead power. Shuttle buses are running.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.