Ontario civil servants to see ‘flexibility’ on work options during World Cup: government

Ontario’s incoming interim Treasury Board president says there will be “flexibility” in work arrangements for public service employees during the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, who is taking on the Treasury Board role Friday, gave no details on what that flexibility would entail, however, and defended the province’s return-to-office mandate, which has faced criticism from public service unions.

Bethlenfalvy was tapped for the interim position last month after Caroline Mulroney announced her resignation, which takes effect Friday.

Mulroney previously said public service employees may be allowed to work remotely during daytime matches in Toronto scheduled for June 12 and June 26.

The Ontario Public Service Employees’ Union, which represents some 200,000 workers, says while it welcomes flexibility on work options during the tournament, that should be the approach at all times.

The union’s president, JP Hornick, says the best way for the government to approach work arrangements would be to discuss with employees what is needed for specific jobs rather than requiring all workers to be in office five days a week.

“Of course flexible work arrangements need to exist in the Ontario Public Service because they have existed since the pandemic,” Hornick said Wednesday.

“So, you know, we welcome the flexibility, but we also welcome the challenge to the return-to-office mandate.”

Public service unions have advocated for alternative work arrangements during the international soccer tournament, raising concerns over traffic congestion and other issues.

AMAPCEO, the union representing professional employees, said its members are aware of the option mentioned by Mulroney and some have likely put in requests with their managers.

“We are unaware of any instances where that option has been denied,” union president Dave Bulmer said in an email Wednesday.

Last summer, the province announced all public service employees would be required to return to in-person work five days a week by January of this year.

Since then, thousands of government employees have put in requests for alternative work arrangements.

AMAPCEO has said only a handful of those requests were approved.