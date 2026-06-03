TTC bus crash sends 4 people to hospital, 1 woman charged

A TTC bus is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 3, 2026 6:42 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2026 6:51 pm.

Four people were sent to a hospital and a woman was charged after a collision between a vehicle and a TTC bus on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened near Eglinton Avenue East and Danforth Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.

At least four people suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital. Meanwhile, the 80-year-old driver of the vehicle was charged with carless driving.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

This is the second time this week a TTC bus was involved in a collision.

On Monday, 13 people were sent to a hospital with minor injuries after two TTC buses collided in North York, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue.

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