Verdict delivered in Liberty Village murder trial

A Toronto jury on Wednesday found a man and his wife guilty in connection with the murder of their Liberty Village neighbour, 53-year-old filmmaker, Reeyaz Habib.

The jury returned the verdict for 36-year-old Khoa Tran and his wife, Isabelle Nguyen, just before 8:30 p.m.

Tran was found guilty of second-degree murder. Meanwhile, Nguyen was found guilty of accessory to murder and indignity to a body.

The couple lived below Habib in a Liberty Village townhouse complex.

Screams were heard coming from Habib’s unit in the overnight hours of June 6, 2023 and his body was found in a trash compactor in the underground garage of the complex two days later, on June 8.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.

With files from CityNews’ Shauna Hunt.