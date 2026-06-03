breaking

Verdict delivered in Liberty Village murder trial

The body of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib was found in a garbage compactor in a building in Liberty Village on June 8, 2023. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted June 3, 2026 8:39 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2026 8:48 pm.

A Toronto jury on Wednesday found a man and his wife guilty in connection with the murder of their Liberty Village neighbour, 53-year-old filmmaker, Reeyaz Habib.

The jury returned the verdict for 36-year-old Khoa Tran and his wife, Isabelle Nguyen, just before 8:30 p.m.

Tran was found guilty of second-degree murder. Meanwhile, Nguyen was found guilty of accessory to murder and indignity to a body.

The couple lived below Habib in a Liberty Village townhouse complex.

Screams were heard coming from Habib’s unit in the overnight hours of June 6, 2023 and his body was found in a trash compactor in the underground garage of the complex two days later, on June 8.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.

With files from CityNews’ Shauna Hunt.

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