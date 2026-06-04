3 charged for allegedly robbing store at Bloor and Dufferin twice

Toronto police have arrested three people in connection with two robberies at the same store in the Bloor and Dufferin streets area in May.

Police allege the three accused entered the store on May 22 and May 27 and each time stole merchandise valued over $5,000.

Police executed multiple search warrants in Toronto on May 28 and recovered $12,000 in stolen property.

Shikoya Salmon, 35 and Deneika Thompson, 37, both from Toronto were arrested on Monday and each charged with two counts of theft over $5,000. Nikki Kelly, 37, also from Toronto was arrested two days alter on Wednesday and is facing two counts of theft over $5,000 and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All three accused are scheduled to appear in court on August 26.