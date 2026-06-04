Alberta energy deal does little to reduce Canada’s emissions: report

Prime Minister Mark Carney participates in a signing ceremony with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2026 5:00 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2026 5:17 am.

OTTAWA — Ottawa’s energy deal with Alberta will do little to reduce Canada’s emissions, a new study released Thursday by the Canadian Climate Institute suggests.

The analysis also said the “minimal” benefits from the Alberta memorandum of understanding, or MOU, are not enough to offset the prospect of increased oil production. That is mainly because of inefficiencies in the changes to Alberta’s industrial carbon pricing system.

“I think they have to take a look at the floor a little closer,” Dave Sawyer, the principal economist at the Canadian Climate Institute and the study’s author, told The Canadian Press.

“I think they have to think whether or not those tightening rates put the floor at risk, and so I think they have to look at the design of this thing much closer.”

Those “tightening rates” Sawyer refers to are the amounts of emissions industries can produce under Alberta’s carbon pricing system, also known as stringency rates.

Last month, Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed an implementation agreement on industrial carbon pricing to bring Alberta’s effective carbon price — the market price for carbon credits — to $130 per tonne by 2040. The headline price in Alberta would also reach $100 per tonne by 2027 before rising to $130 per tonne by 2035.

The difference between the effective carbon price and the headline price is in the way companies accumulate credits to comply with their emission limits.

The agreement also relaxed those stringency rates to effectively give industries more leniency on how much they’re allowed to emit.

While the new carbon price structure is also more lenient than the previous federal carbon price backstop, Ottawa has been selling the new model as stronger because of the impact it will have on the province’s credit market — despite choosing not to enforce the federal standard that was much more stringent.

But Thursday’s study from the Canadian Climate Institute says the new system isn’t set up for market prices to rise enough to meet the government’s floor, thus discouraging investment in emissions-reduction measures.

The goal of a carbon market system is to incentivize investments to cut emissions, by making that less costly than buying credits or paying the carbon price.

Sawyer’s analysis suggests there is likely to be an oversupply of lower-cost credits after 2030, because producers can easily outperform their emissions benchmarks until then and build up a credit stockpile under the more lenient stringency rates.

“The floor maintains prices but the underlying signal to abate is lost,” the report reads. “Price maintenance does not translate into emissions reductions and instead the system mostly delivers paper compliance rather than cutting emissions.”

It remains to be seen how Ottawa and Alberta will soak up the credit oversupply.

Carney has floated the prospect of buying up credits in order to generate scarcity in the market.

“That’s off the table. What this agreement does now is it actually puts more of those credits into the system,” Sawyer said.

“Now with these tightening rates, I don’t know if it’d be worth it. I think you’d be throwing good money after bad.”

Sawyer said when details of the MOU were first reported in the media ahead of the formal announcement, the market price for carbon credits rose to $40 per tonne from a low of $17 per tonne last year.

Since the details were fully announced, however, the price has dropped to between $30 and $35 per tonne.

“The end result is a major policy intervention that leaves Canada’s long-term emissions trajectory largely where it was before the MOU agreement was finalized. It results in negligible changes to a system already weakened,” the report says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Husband and wife convicted in Liberty Village murder trial

A Toronto jury on Wednesday found a man and his wife guilty in connection with the murder of their Liberty Village neighbour, 53-year-old filmmaker, Reeyaz Habib. The jury returned the verdict for 36-year-old...

8h ago

Toronto roads dominate Ontario's 'worst roads' list, Hamilton's Barton Street East is #1 again

Ontarians have delivered their verdict — and for the third time, Barton Street East in Hamilton has been voted the Worst Road in Ontario, according to the 2026 CAA Worst Roads campaign The annual...

1m ago

Things to know about Donald Trump's forced labour claims against Canada

OTTAWA — Canada is facing the prospect of entirely new tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration after Washington claimed Ottawa has a poor track record on preventing importation of products...

1h ago

4 more suspects arrested, 2 wanted in hate-motivated imitation firearm incidents in North York

Four suspects have been arrested and two more are wanted in connection to two suspected hate‑motivated assaults with an imitation firearm, both targeting members of the Jewish community in North York....

15h ago

Top Stories

Husband and wife convicted in Liberty Village murder trial

A Toronto jury on Wednesday found a man and his wife guilty in connection with the murder of their Liberty Village neighbour, 53-year-old filmmaker, Reeyaz Habib. The jury returned the verdict for 36-year-old...

8h ago

Toronto roads dominate Ontario's 'worst roads' list, Hamilton's Barton Street East is #1 again

Ontarians have delivered their verdict — and for the third time, Barton Street East in Hamilton has been voted the Worst Road in Ontario, according to the 2026 CAA Worst Roads campaign The annual...

1m ago

Things to know about Donald Trump's forced labour claims against Canada

OTTAWA — Canada is facing the prospect of entirely new tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration after Washington claimed Ottawa has a poor track record on preventing importation of products...

1h ago

4 more suspects arrested, 2 wanted in hate-motivated imitation firearm incidents in North York

Four suspects have been arrested and two more are wanted in connection to two suspected hate‑motivated assaults with an imitation firearm, both targeting members of the Jewish community in North York....

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
4 arrests made, 2 wanted in hate-motivated incidents in North York

Four suspects have been arrested and two more are wanted in connection to hate motivated assaults targeting members of the Jewish community in North York. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

10h ago

2:29
Canada changes Online Streaming Act

The federal government has told the CRTC to review the Online Streaming Act, with an eye on keeping prices down. But the Bloc Québécois say this is yet another concession Mark Carney has made to the U.S. - with nothing to show for it.

11h ago

2:39
Dry stretch of weather comes to an end this weekend

Rain showers are expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area this weekend. CityNews Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the details.

11h ago

1:40
Building a future for 'Jills of all Trades'

A new generation of women are hoping to make their mark on the skilled trades industry. Audra Brown with the push to bring young women into an industry that is sorely lacking in representation.

12h ago

2:37
TTC Board discusses subway platform barriers, ramped up service ahead of World Cup arrival

The TTC board discusses subway platform barriers, coordination planning and ramping up service along various routes ahead the World Cup next week. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

More Videos