Arbour meets with King Charles ahead of her installation as governor general

Britain's King Charles III during an audience with Louise Arbour, upon her appointment as Governor-General of Canada, at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday June 3, 2026. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

By The Canadian Press Staff

Posted June 4, 2026 11:02 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2026 12:01 pm.

OTTAWA — Louise Arbour met with King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, days before she’s set to be formally appointed as his representative in Canada.

Arbour will be sworn in as Canada’s new governor general on Monday during a ceremony in Ottawa.

The retired Supreme Court of Canada justice will succeed Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who has served in the role since 2021.

Praising her as a defender of human rights, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Arbour’s appointment last month.

Arbour has served as the UN human rights commissioner and as chief prosecutor at The Hague.

She also led the independent review of how the Canadian Armed Forces handles sexual assault, harassment and misconduct complaints.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press Staff

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