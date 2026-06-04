Canada Post unveiled a new commemorative stamp Thursday honouring a pivotal 2SLGBTQ+ community hub in Toronto.

The 519 is a community centre and charitable organization in the heart of the city’s historic Church-Wellesley Village, which helps thousands of queer and transgender people annually through programs and services, including free meals, legal support and housing assistance.

For the organization’s 50th anniversary, Canada Post issued a new stamp featuring The 519’s building, which is the first City-funded and community-controlled community centre in the City of Toronto.

It is one of four commemorative stamps in the final set of Canada Post’s Places of Pride stamp series, which captures turning points in the history of the 2SLGBTQ+ rights movement in Canada.

Photo from the unveiling of Canada Post’s final set of Places of Pride stamp series at The 519 in Toronto on Thurs. June 4, 2026. (Andrew Williamson Photography)

The others sites featured in the stamp series include: Little Sister’s Book and Art Emporium, the iconic Vancouver bookshop that fought a landmark case to protect 2SLGBTQ+ rights in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms; Metamorphosis, a festival in Saskatoon considered to be the first celebration of queer culture in Western Canada; and The Turret in Halifax, an important gathering place for social, political and cultural life from 1976 to 1982.

The stamps were designed by Kelly Small of Intents & Purposes Inc., illustrated by Tim Singleton and printed by Lowe-Martin. They were unveiled during an event at The 519 on Thursday. Among the attendees were the MP and MPP for Toronto Centre, Evan Soloman and Kristyn Wong-Tam.

Singleton, a queer artist from Toronto, previously illustrated a commemorative stamp for Canada Post in 2025 that honoured Hanlan’s Point beach.