Deep Sky signs 10-year carbon credit deal with TD Bank Group

The logo for Deep Sky, a carbon removal and storage company, is shown during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2026 6:50 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2026 8:41 am.

MONTREAL — TD Bank Group has signed a 10-year deal with carbon capture startup Deep Sky to buy carbon credits.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, the Montreal-based company says TD will purchase over 18,000 verified direct air capture carbon dioxide removal credits.

Deep Sky began operations of its first facility in Alberta in August 2025, testing various technologies.

The company has also announced plans to build a commercial carbon removal facility in southwestern Manitoba.

Deep Sky says the TD deal follows recent partnerships with French power company Engie and airline Lufthansa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TD)

The Canadian Press

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