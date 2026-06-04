2 major auto-theft rings in Oakville busted, more than 100 vehicles involved: Halton police

Footage released by Halton Regional Police showed suspected allegedly tied to an auto theft network attempting to break-and-enter into vehicles in Oakville.

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 4, 2026 9:35 am.

Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted two separate, large auto theft rings in Oakville that involved dozens of vehicles.

According to a statement issued by investigators Thursday morning, the arrests and charges stem from two notable investigations into auto theft across Halton region and the broader Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA): Project Disconnect and Project Joker.

Halton Regional Police also took the uncommon step of publicly releasing video captured during their investigations, which appeared to show two suspects powering up two vehicles in alleged attempts to steal the automobiles.

“Auto theft is not a victimless property crime. It is driven by organized criminal networks that profit at the expense of our communities and undermine public safety,” Chief Stephen Tanner said in the statement.

Officers said the Project Disconnect probe began in 2026 after receiving a growing number of vehicle theft reports from Oakville hotels. They said there have been 28 thefts and attempted thefts at hotel parking lots since Jan. 1.

It was on May 27 when officers said they responded to an attempted theft involving two suspects. The statement said investigators arrested the two suspects as they tried to take off, adding that a stolen Dodge Durango, an onboard diagnostics reader, blank keys and break-and-enter tools were subsequently seized.

Related:

Police officers said 21-year-old Brampton resident Jobanpreet Singh was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of counterfeit mark, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of possession of an electronic device suitable for committing theft of a motor vehicle, and four counts of possession of an automobile master key.

Officers said the accused was wanted on a warrant from the Canada Border Services Agency and was in the country on a student visa.

They said 26-year-old Brampton resident Atish Singh was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of counterfeit mark, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, flight from police, assault with a weapon, assault with intent to resist arrest, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disguise with intent, two counts of possession of an electronic device suitable for committing theft of a motor vehicle, and four counts of possession of an automobile master key.

Both individuals were being held in custody ahead of a bail hearing in a Milton court. Investigators added it’s believed the accused are responsible for other thefts in Halton Region.

Meanwhile, officers said Project Joker began in April after a Lexus SUV was stolen from the Bronte GO station parking lot. At some point after the theft, investigators said two suspects believed to be connected with a Quebec organized crime group were identified.

“Investigators subsequently identified a rental vehicle associated with the suspects and conducted surveillance. During the investigation, the suspects were observed stealing and attempting to steal vehicles in Oakville and Mississauga,” officers wrote.

Related:

The statement said the two suspects from Montreal were arrested on May 20. Twenty-seven-year-old Dany Hamel-Poirier was charged with possession of break-and-enter instruments, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Officers said Hamel-Poirier was wanted by four police services in the GTHA and Quebec in connection with approximately 40 criminal charges. They said he was on probation after being convicted of auto theft-related charges and while out on multiple Quebec orders for auto theft-related charges.

Investigators said 20-year-old Damian Daneau was charged with possession of break-and-enter instruments, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and eight counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused were being held in custody ahead of a bail hearing in a Milton court.

“Investigators expect additional charges to be laid and believe the accused are responsible for more than 100 vehicle thefts throughout the GTHA,” the statement said.

Authorities said three of the vehicles identified in the Project Joker investigation have since been recovered.

The allegations against all four people charged by Halton Regional Police haven’t been proven in court.

Halton Regional Police officers released video of an alleged vehicle theft. HANDOUT / Halton Regional Police
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario hikes penalties for illegal ticket resellers as province cracks down on price gouging

Ontario is sharply increasing financial penalties for illegal ticket resellers, announcing new enforcement powers on Thursday that will allow the province to levy fines of up to $25,000 against repeat...

1h ago

Cyclists to rally in Toronto after police takedown leaves rider with concussion, lawyer says

The takedown — captured on video and widely shared online — occurred on Sunday, May 31, near Queens Quay West and Little Norway Crescent.

2h ago

York police make arrest in missing man case from 2022 now deemed a homicide

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators have arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with a homicide nearly four years ago. Police say Roman Perelstein was reported missing by his family on Aug. 30....

41m ago

Ontario to take over Gardiner and DVP in 2027, Ford says highways will stay toll‑free

Ontario says it will formally assume ownership and responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway in fall 2027. The move — part of the province's New Deal for Toronto — is being...

54m ago

Top Stories

Ontario hikes penalties for illegal ticket resellers as province cracks down on price gouging

Ontario is sharply increasing financial penalties for illegal ticket resellers, announcing new enforcement powers on Thursday that will allow the province to levy fines of up to $25,000 against repeat...

1h ago

Cyclists to rally in Toronto after police takedown leaves rider with concussion, lawyer says

The takedown — captured on video and widely shared online — occurred on Sunday, May 31, near Queens Quay West and Little Norway Crescent.

2h ago

York police make arrest in missing man case from 2022 now deemed a homicide

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators have arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with a homicide nearly four years ago. Police say Roman Perelstein was reported missing by his family on Aug. 30....

41m ago

Ontario to take over Gardiner and DVP in 2027, Ford says highways will stay toll‑free

Ontario says it will formally assume ownership and responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway in fall 2027. The move — part of the province's New Deal for Toronto — is being...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Husband and wife found guilty in the murder of their neighbour in Liberty Village

A Toronto jury on Wednesday found a man and his wife guilty in connection with the murder of their Liberty Village neighbour, 53-year-old filmmaker, Reeyaz Habib.

2h ago

2:34
4 arrests made, 2 wanted in hate-motivated incidents in North York

Four suspects have been arrested and two more are wanted in connection to hate motivated assaults targeting members of the Jewish community in North York. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

14h ago

2:29
Canada changes Online Streaming Act

The federal government has told the CRTC to review the Online Streaming Act, with an eye on keeping prices down. But the Bloc Québécois say this is yet another concession Mark Carney has made to the U.S. - with nothing to show for it.

15h ago

2:39
Dry stretch of weather comes to an end this weekend

Rain showers are expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area this weekend. CityNews Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has the details.

15h ago

1:40
Building a future for 'Jills of all Trades'

A new generation of women are hoping to make their mark on the skilled trades industry. Audra Brown with the push to bring young women into an industry that is sorely lacking in representation.

16h ago

More Videos