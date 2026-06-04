Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted two separate, large auto theft rings in Oakville that involved dozens of vehicles.

According to a statement issued by investigators Thursday morning, the arrests and charges stem from two notable investigations into auto theft across Halton region and the broader Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA): Project Disconnect and Project Joker.

Halton Regional Police also took the uncommon step of publicly releasing video captured during their investigations, which appeared to show two suspects powering up two vehicles in alleged attempts to steal the automobiles.

“Auto theft is not a victimless property crime. It is driven by organized criminal networks that profit at the expense of our communities and undermine public safety,” Chief Stephen Tanner said in the statement.

Officers said the Project Disconnect probe began in 2026 after receiving a growing number of vehicle theft reports from Oakville hotels. They said there have been 28 thefts and attempted thefts at hotel parking lots since Jan. 1.

It was on May 27 when officers said they responded to an attempted theft involving two suspects. The statement said investigators arrested the two suspects as they tried to take off, adding that a stolen Dodge Durango, an onboard diagnostics reader, blank keys and break-and-enter tools were subsequently seized.

Police officers said 21-year-old Brampton resident Jobanpreet Singh was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of counterfeit mark, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, obstructing a peace officer, two counts of possession of an electronic device suitable for committing theft of a motor vehicle, and four counts of possession of an automobile master key.

Officers said the accused was wanted on a warrant from the Canada Border Services Agency and was in the country on a student visa.

They said 26-year-old Brampton resident Atish Singh was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of counterfeit mark, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, flight from police, assault with a weapon, assault with intent to resist arrest, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, disguise with intent, two counts of possession of an electronic device suitable for committing theft of a motor vehicle, and four counts of possession of an automobile master key.

Both individuals were being held in custody ahead of a bail hearing in a Milton court. Investigators added it’s believed the accused are responsible for other thefts in Halton Region.

Meanwhile, officers said Project Joker began in April after a Lexus SUV was stolen from the Bronte GO station parking lot. At some point after the theft, investigators said two suspects believed to be connected with a Quebec organized crime group were identified.

“Investigators subsequently identified a rental vehicle associated with the suspects and conducted surveillance. During the investigation, the suspects were observed stealing and attempting to steal vehicles in Oakville and Mississauga,” officers wrote.

The statement said the two suspects from Montreal were arrested on May 20. Twenty-seven-year-old Dany Hamel-Poirier was charged with possession of break-and-enter instruments, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, disguise with intent, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Officers said Hamel-Poirier was wanted by four police services in the GTHA and Quebec in connection with approximately 40 criminal charges. They said he was on probation after being convicted of auto theft-related charges and while out on multiple Quebec orders for auto theft-related charges.

Investigators said 20-year-old Damian Daneau was charged with possession of break-and-enter instruments, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and eight counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The accused were being held in custody ahead of a bail hearing in a Milton court.

“Investigators expect additional charges to be laid and believe the accused are responsible for more than 100 vehicle thefts throughout the GTHA,” the statement said.

Authorities said three of the vehicles identified in the Project Joker investigation have since been recovered.

The allegations against all four people charged by Halton Regional Police haven’t been proven in court.