2 charged after racing collision on Hwy. 401 leaves man with life‑threatening injuries: OPP

The collision happened around 12 p.m. on May 31 in the westbound express lanes just west of Renforth Drive, where a pickup truck towing a trailer had pulled onto the shoulder. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 4, 2026 9:20 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2026 9:21 am.

Two drivers have been charged after a high‑speed racing incident on Highway 401 in Mississauga left a man with life‑threatening injuries last weekend, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

The collision happened around 12 p.m. on May 31 in the westbound express lanes just west of Renforth Drive, where a pickup truck towing a trailer had pulled onto the shoulder.

Police say the driver stepped out to inspect his load when two BMWs racing and driving aggressively struck him. The man was rushed to a trauma centre with life‑threatening injuries.

Shortly after the collision, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt described both vehicles as travelling at high speeds, weaving through traffic and racing moments before the impact.

In an update on Thursday, the OPP said both drivers involved in the racing incident have now been arrested and charged. One driver — a New York resident who was involved in the collision — has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and stunt driving.

The second driver allegedly fled the scene, but investigators later located and arrested him. He is also charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and stunt driving.

Police have not released the names of the accused.

Police have not provided an update on the man’s condition as he remains in the hospital.

OPP says the investigation is ongoing and continues to urge anyone with dashcam footage from the area around noon on Sunday to contact the Highway Safety Division.

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