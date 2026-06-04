York police make arrest in missing man case from 2022 now deemed a homicide

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators have arrested a 49-year-old man in connection with a homicide nearly four years ago.

Police say Roman Perelstein was reported missing by his family on Aug. 30. 2022, and was last seen in the area of Bathurst Street and Orchard Heights Boulevard in Aurora several weeks before.

Prior to being reported missing, police say human remains were found along a trail in the area of Sideline 20 and Concession Road 8 in Pickering on Aug. 21 of that same year.

At the time, police were not able to make an identification due to the condition of the remains. However, in March 2025, investigators identified the remains as Perelstein’s through dental records.

His death has since been ruled a homicide, investigators say, and following a lengthy probe, an arrest has been made in the case.

Suren Khizguiiaev of Harwich Township was charged on May 21, 2026, with accessory after the fact to murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.