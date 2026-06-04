Man charged with assaulting Quebec RCMP officer during anti-smuggling operation

The RCMP have laid charges against three men in Quebec accused of smuggling people into Canada from the United States. An RCMP sign is shown in Montreal, Thursday, March 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted June 4, 2026 11:10 am.

Last Updated June 4, 2026 12:38 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec RCMP say a 25-year-old man has been charged with assaulting an officer during an alleged migrant smuggling operation on Tuesday night.

Police say the patrol officer, part of a border enforcement team, was searching for five people who had crossed into Canada illegally when the alleged assault occurred near Noyan, Que., south of Montreal.

RCMP say the officer tried to intercept the migrants’ vehicle when the driver allegedly rammed the door of the police vehicle before fleeing the scene.

They say 25-year-old Chetan Kumar was arrested and is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer, dangerous operation and failure to stop after an accident.

The five migrants were arrested under the Customs Act and turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency.

RCMP Cst. Marie-Pierre Guertin says the officer suffered a minor foot injury but is doing well.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2026.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

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