Man, convicted of sexual assault with weapon, granted day parole in Ottawa
Posted June 4, 2026 11:01 am.
Ottawa police are warning the public that a dangerous offender who is serving a life sentence was granted day parole in the nation’s capital.
Christopher Roulston, 46, was released and is under strict curfew and conditions. He is considered a high-risk offender because he poses “a significant risk to public safety,” particularly women, “given his history of violent stranger sexual assaults and the high risk that he will re-offend or breach his conditions,” police said.
He is serving a life sentence with no end date for three counts of sexual assault with a weapon and uttering threats. The offences took place in Toronto in 2002, the press release notes.
Roulston will live in Ottawa in a community-based facility under “structured supervision.” He will be overseen by Correctional Service of Canada and monitored by Ottawa police.
His conditions are as follows:
- No direct or indirect contact with the victims of the offences.
- Immediately report all relationships and friendships with females and any changes to the status of the relationships/friendships.
- Not associate or communicate with anyone they know, or have reason to believe, is involved in criminal activity.
- Not consume, buy, or possess alcohol.
- Not go into businesses where alcohol sales or consumption are the main source of income.
- Not consume, buy, or possess drugs, except prescribed medication taken as directed or over-the-counter medication taken as recommended
Anyone who is aware of breaches of the conditions should not approach Roulston’s and contact Ottawa police.