Ottawa police are warning the public that a dangerous offender who is serving a life sentence was granted day parole in the nation’s capital.

Christopher Roulston, 46, was released and is under strict curfew and conditions. He is considered a high-risk offender because he poses “a significant risk to public safety,” particularly women, “given his history of violent stranger sexual assaults and the high risk that he will re-offend or breach his conditions,” police said.

He is serving a life sentence with no end date for three counts of sexual assault with a weapon and uttering threats. The offences took place in Toronto in 2002, the press release notes.

Roulston will live in Ottawa in a community-based facility under “structured supervision.” He will be overseen by Correctional Service of Canada and monitored by Ottawa police.

His conditions are as follows:

No direct or indirect contact with the victims of the offences.

Immediately report all relationships and friendships with females and any changes to the status of the relationships/friendships.

Not associate or communicate with anyone they know, or have reason to believe, is involved in criminal activity.

Not consume, buy, or possess alcohol.

Not go into businesses where alcohol sales or consumption are the main source of income.

Not consume, buy, or possess drugs, except prescribed medication taken as directed or over-the-counter medication taken as recommended

Anyone who is aware of breaches of the conditions should not approach Roulston’s and contact Ottawa police.