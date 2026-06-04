Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting, assaulting victim over period of months: Toronto police

Toronto police are trying to track down a man accused of committing several alleged crimes against a person known to him, including sexual assault, over the course of a nine-month period.

Investigators say the alleged offences took place between October 2025 and June 2026 in the Foxwell and Jane streets area.

Pablo Ramirez Martinez, 32, of Toronto, is wanted on a slew of charges, including assault, sexual assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, uttering death threats and forcible confinement, among others.

He’s described as five foot nine and 140 pounds and police say he’s known to frequent the Crockford Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East area.

The allegations against him have not yet been tested in court.

Pablo Ramirez Martinez, 32, of Toronto, is wanted on a slew of charges. Toronto Police.