Ontario is sharply increasing financial penalties for illegal ticket resellers, announcing new enforcement powers on Thursday that will allow the province to levy fines of up to $25,000 against repeat offenders who sell event tickets above face value.

The tougher measures take effect June 10, marking the latest step in the government’s push to curb price gouging in the resale market.

The move builds on Ontario’s recently enacted ban on reselling tickets for more than their original all‑in purchase price — a law that has already reshaped the resale landscape and frustrated some season‑ticket holders and fans who rely on secondary markets.

Under the updated rules, the maximum administrative penalty for violating the Ticket Sales Act, 2017 will more than double — from $10,000 to $25,000 — for businesses or individuals caught repeatedly reselling tickets above their original total purchase price.

For the first time, the province will also allow the designated director under the Act to publicly identify ticketing businesses facing enforcement action, adding a new layer of accountability.

“We’re more than doubling penalties on ticket scalpers to $25,000 to put them on notice: If you break the law and rip people off, there will be consequences,” Premier Doug Ford said.

Enforcement already underway, province says

The ministry says officials have recently inspected 27 major secondary ticketing platforms for compliance and have already issued some compliance orders. Additional enforcement actions are expected.

Beyond administrative penalties, non‑compliant businesses can still face court‑ordered fines of up to $50,000 for individuals and $250,000 for corporations if convicted.

The province says the new penalties are designed to promote compliance and deter resellers who artificially inflate prices for concerts, sports and other major events.

“We’re delivering on our promise to bring in bold enforcement measures that crack down on resellers who exploit fans and drive up costs for families,” said Stephen Crawford, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement.

Also beginning June 10, the province will publish information about compliance and enforcement actions on Ontario’s Consumer Beware List, giving the public a clearer view of which businesses have violated the law. The government says the combination of a resale price cap, higher penalties and public disclosure will help restore fairness and transparency to the ticket‑buying process.