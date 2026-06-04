Several schools in hold and secure as person with gun spotted in Jane and Finch area
Posted June 4, 2026 12:45 pm.
Last Updated June 4, 2026 12:55 pm.
Toronto police say a number of schools have been placed in a hold and secure as they search for a person with a gun in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood.
Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Hullmar Drive shortly before 11:40 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun.
No gunshots or injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a six feet tall male with a light brown complexion, a moustache and two braids in his hair. He was wearing grey plaid pajama pants, a black t-shirt and had a dark sweater tied around his waist. He was wearing grey shoes and carrying a grey backpack.
More to come