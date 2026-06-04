Several schools in hold and secure as person with gun spotted in Jane and Finch area

Toronto police say a number of schools have been placed in a hold and secure as they search for a person with a gun in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Hullmar Drive shortly before 11:40 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

No gunshots or injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a six feet tall male with a light brown complexion, a moustache and two braids in his hair. He was wearing grey plaid pajama pants, a black t-shirt and had a dark sweater tied around his waist. He was wearing grey shoes and carrying a grey backpack.

More to come