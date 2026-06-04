Several schools in hold and secure as person with gun spotted in Jane and Finch area

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 4, 2026 12:45 pm.

Last Updated June 4, 2026 12:55 pm.

Toronto police say a number of schools have been placed in a hold and secure as they search for a person with a gun in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Hullmar Drive shortly before 11:40 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

No gunshots or injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a six feet tall male with a light brown complexion, a moustache and two braids in his hair. He was wearing grey plaid pajama pants, a black t-shirt and had a dark sweater tied around his waist. He was wearing grey shoes and carrying a grey backpack.

More to come

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney says Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport expansion consultation coming, no project opinion yet

Prime Minister Mark Carney didn't release additional details on the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport consultation itself yet.

39m ago

2 major auto-theft rings in Oakville busted, more than 100 vehicles involved: Halton police

Halton Regional Police officers say they've charged four people in two separate auto theft investigations in Burlington and Oakville.

5h ago

Ontario to take over Gardiner and DVP in 2027, Ford says highways will stay toll‑free

Ontario says it will formally assume ownership and responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway in fall 2027. The move — part of the province's New Deal for Toronto — is being...

2h ago

Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting, assaulting victim over period of months: Toronto police

Toronto police are trying to track down a man accused of committing several alleged crimes against a person known to him, including sexual assault, over the course of a nine-month period. Investigators...

30m ago

Top Stories

Carney says Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport expansion consultation coming, no project opinion yet

Prime Minister Mark Carney didn't release additional details on the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport consultation itself yet.

39m ago

2 major auto-theft rings in Oakville busted, more than 100 vehicles involved: Halton police

Halton Regional Police officers say they've charged four people in two separate auto theft investigations in Burlington and Oakville.

5h ago

Ontario to take over Gardiner and DVP in 2027, Ford says highways will stay toll‑free

Ontario says it will formally assume ownership and responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway in fall 2027. The move — part of the province's New Deal for Toronto — is being...

2h ago

Man sought for allegedly sexually assaulting, assaulting victim over period of months: Toronto police

Toronto police are trying to track down a man accused of committing several alleged crimes against a person known to him, including sexual assault, over the course of a nine-month period. Investigators...

30m ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Toronto launches East-West water shuttle pilot program

A pilot program is testing the feasibility of expanded water-based transit along the harbourfront, starting with an east-west shuttle covering a three-stop, four kilometre stretch of the city’s downtown waterfront in 30 minutes.

2h ago

0:28
Gardiner to undergo emergency repairs, expect lane closures

City of Toronto staff say they need to temporarily close some of the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near the Humber River due to the need for emergency road work.

5h ago

2:10
Ontarians name the top 10 worst roads in the province

Ontarians have delivered their verdict — and for the third time, Barton Street East in Hamilton has been voted the Worst Road in Ontario, according to the 2026 CAA Worst Roads campaign

3h ago

0:50
Husband and wife found guilty in the murder of their neighbour in Liberty Village

A Toronto jury on Wednesday found a man and his wife guilty in connection with the murder of their Liberty Village neighbour, 53-year-old filmmaker, Reeyaz Habib.

6h ago

2:34
4 arrests made, 2 wanted in hate-motivated incidents in North York

Four suspects have been arrested and two more are wanted in connection to hate motivated assaults targeting members of the Jewish community in North York. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

18h ago

More Videos