Woman critically injured in 2-vehicle Scarborough crash

Toronto police are investigating a serious collision in Scarborough that left a 47‑year‑old woman with life‑threatening injuries on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the area of Brimley Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 6:38 p.m. on June 3 for reports of a personal‑injury crash involving two vehicles.

According to investigators, a 39‑year‑old man was driving a red Nissan Versa southbound on Brimley Road near Graylee Avenue with a 47‑year‑old female passenger.

At the same time, a 23‑year‑old woman was heading northbound in a black Mercedes‑Benz, carrying two young passengers — a 4‑year‑old boy and a 6‑year‑old boy.

Police say the vehicles collided, leaving the female passenger in the Nissan with life‑threatening injuries. She was rushed to the hospital, where her condition remains critical.

All other occupants — including both drivers and the two children — were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are urging anyone who lives or drives in the area and may have security or dashcam footage from around the time of the collision to contact investigators.