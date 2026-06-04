SIU charges Toronto police officer with numerous sexual offences against girl under 16

The Special Investigations Unit forensics vehicles is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 4, 2026 3:40 pm.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it has charged a Toronto police officer with multiple criminal offences against a female youth.

In a release Thursday, the SIU said the alleged offences against a girl under the age of 16 occurred in Toronto between September and December 2025.

As a result of the probe, Cst. Parsa Hazeri is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under the age of 16, communicating with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of facilitating an offence, breach of trust and careless use of a firearm.

“Cst. Hazeri was arrested at SIU headquarters this morning, held for a bail hearing and later released on several conditions, including that he refrains from communicating directly or indirectly with the affected person,” the SIU explained.

He’s scheduled to appear back in court on July 17.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.”

The allegations have not yet been tested in court.

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